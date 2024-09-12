New update adds Visca over IP control for PTZ cameras for all ATEM Constellation models, audio mapping on HD models, plus customizable multiview borders and more!

IBC 2024--Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Switchers 9.6.2 update which adds support for Visca over IP camera control on all ATEM Constellation models. Now customers can control up to 100 PTZ cameras via their network using the IP address of the camera. This update also adds audio output mapping for all Constellation HD models, as well as new multi-view and SuperSource features for HD and 4K models. Plus it provides support for 30 and 60 fps formats in all HD, Ultra HD and 8K standards for ATEM Constellation 8K.

Now customers can choose to control PTZ cameras and camera heads via the Visca protocol by using either serial port or the camera's IP address on all ATEM Constellation switchers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Now customers can choose to control PTZ cameras and camera heads via the Visca protocol by using either serial port or the camera's IP address on all ATEM Constellation switchers. Customers can easily add up to 100 third party cameras to control pan, tilt and zoom by simply adding their IP address in the new Camera Control tab in the ATEM software control settings. ATEM Constellation will remember the IP address of each camera, which makes it fast to set up camera sources for each production. This update allows ATEM Constellation to control the latest generation PTZ cameras and camera heads, perfect for tracking people walking on a stage, zooming in on speakers at town hall meetings or adjusting cameras used for security surveillance.

Previously available on the 4K and 8K models, ATEM Switchers 9.6.2 update adds the ability to customize the built-in multi-view to ATEM Constellation HD models. Now customers can customize border colors or remove them, plus enable or disable individual labels. The built in multi-view lets customers monitor multiple sources on a single monitor. The 1 M/E models include 1 multi-view, the 2 M/E models have 2 independent multiviews and the 4 M/E models have 4 independent multiviews. All external SDI inputs, plus all internal video sources can be routed to any view. All multiviews can be independently set to 4, 7, 10, 13 or 16 simultaneous views. That's up to 32 views in total on the 2 M/E models and a massive 64 views across 4 monitors with the 4 M/E models.

ATEM Constellation HD models now also feature audio mapping, allowing customers to manually route audio channels from all SDI inputs to embedded audio channels in the SDI video outputs. This means customers can connect a range of audio sources such as microphones and cameras and send them to various embedded audio outputs so they can be recorded on a HyperDeck. If the HyperDeck is set to multi channel audio recording then their recordings will have all the source audio they need for an audio engineer to completely remix the audio in post production. With audio mapping being added to the ATEM Constellation HD models in this update, it is now available on all HD, 4K and 8K models.

This update also allows customers to customize the SuperSource border colors on ATEM Constellation HD and 4K models. SuperSource is available on 2 M/E, 4M/E and 8K models, giving customers 4 extra DVE layers plus a background layer, that all appear to ATEM Constellation as an additional input source. Any switcher video input can be used for each SuperSource DVE, then it's all layered together over a media pool custom background. SuperSource is perfect for doing picture in picture displays for interviews because customers can set up the effect while keeping the main DVEs free for other tasks. The ATEM 4 M/E Constellation and 8K models even have 2 completely independent SuperSource processors!

With up to 40 multi rate SDI input connections, depending on the model, ATEM Constellation is compatible with all types of video sources. Customers can connect equipment in HD or Ultra HD television standards including 720p, 1080i, 1080p and 2160p formats. Now in ATEM Switchers 9.6.2 update, support for 30 and 60 fps formats for HD, Ultra HD and 8K has been added for ATEM Constellation 8K. The SDI inputs will also handle embedded audio and mix audio from all video inputs. The program outputs include talkback, tally and camera control information.

"Controlling PTZ cameras using the Visca protocol has been incredibly popular with customers since it was introduced," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "However, customers have been asking for the ability to use Visca over IP which allows them to use not only the latest PTZ cameras and camera heads but also to be able to add more sources for larger events. It's also really exciting to be able to map audio and customize the multi-view across the entire ATEM Constellation family of live production switchers. This is a powerful update for all ATEM Constellation customers, and it will be exciting to see the creative ways our customers use them in their live production."

ATEM Switchers 9.6.2 Features

Adds support for Visca over IP

Adds audio output mapping

Adds option for borderless multi-view

Allows custom multi-view border colors

Allows multi-view labels to be enabled and disabled individually

Adds SuperSource borders

Adds timecode on multi-view outputs

Adds support for 30 and 60 fps formats for ATEM Constellation 8K

Availability and Price

ATEM Switchers 9.6.2 update will be available soon, free of charge, from the Blackmagic Design website.

Blackmagic Design creates the world's highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries.

