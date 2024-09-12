Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Cydcor, the global leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition services, continues to embody its "people helping people" culture by raising $130,000 for Liberty Children's Home, a sanctuary for abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Belize. This impressive total was achieved through a series of fundraising efforts held throughout the year, including during the most recent National Conference, where $10,000 was raised.

Caption: Cydcor Liberty 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10205/222958_6788ab1ef4dab8ff_001full.jpg

At its National Conferences, Cydcor and its network of independent sales offices came together to support Liberty Children's Home by raising money through the sale of company apparel, tickets for opportunity drawings, and butterfly pins-symbolizing Liberty Children's Home's philosophy of growth, hope, and new beginnings.

The funds raised will be used to purchase everyday essentials for the children at Liberty, including food, medical supplies, school supplies, clothing, and more. Additionally, monies raised have contributed to significant facility improvements at Liberty Children's Home, such as enhancing the kitchen, outfitting the daycare center, painting the entire facility, and providing essential medical supplies.

Cydcor also plans to host a holiday drive at the end of the year, collecting clothing, shoes, and toys for the children at Liberty Children's Home.

Cydcor's commitment to Liberty Children's Home is part of a broader philanthropic initiative that reflects the company's deep-rooted "people helping people" culture. In addition to financial contributions and volunteering in Belize, Cydcor regularly engages in a variety of local charitable activities, such as clothing and food drives for community organizations, painting a local Boys and Girls Club, and sponsoring the Spark of Love holiday toy drive.

"Philanthropy and giving back to our communities, both locally and globally, are at the heart of who we are as a company," said Cydcor CEO and President Vera Quinn. "We are incredibly proud of the ongoing support from our sales offices and leadership, and we remain committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most."

To date, Cydcor has raised over $130,000 for Liberty Children's Home, helping to ensure that the children continue to receive the care and support they need. The company's dedication to Liberty is a testament to its ongoing mission to give back to communities both locally and globally.

For more information about Liberty Children's Home, visit their website at https://libertychildrenshome.org. To learn more about Cydcor's community service initiatives, please visit www.cydcor.com, or follow the company on Instagram @cydcor.

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222958

SOURCE: Cydcor LLC