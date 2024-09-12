Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
12.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
A-1 Broadcast: Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Shares Tips on How to Thrive at Every Stage of Life for National Healthy Aging Month on TipsOnTV

Advice on Staying Healthy and Happy by Embracing the Positives of Growing Older!

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Growing older comes with many challenges, but it's also an opportunity to focus on health and well-being. Establishing daily routines that include exercise, eating a nutritious diet, and getting enough sleep is essential as we age. National Healthy Aging Month, recognized each September, serves as a reminder to reassess health goals. This is increasingly important as the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to rise from 58 million to 82 million by 2050, a 47% increase. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, MD, a concierge physician and specialist in preventative medicine, provides valuable insights for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Star of Married to Medicine Provides Advice for Healthy Aging

Star of Married to Medicine Provides Advice for Healthy Aging
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe with Tips on How to Thrive at Every Stage of Life



WHERE TO START

Experts suggest that taking supplements, such as Life Extension's Healthy Aging Powder, is a great way to support overall wellness. This powder helps maintain cardiovascular health, boost mood, and support cognitive function. With its triple-nutrient blend, Life Extension's Healthy Aging Powder promotes staying young at heart, strong in body, and sound in mind. Backed by research, clinical trials, and third-party testing, it is formulated with high-quality ingredients. For more information, visit www.lifeextension.com.

THE SECRET TO BETTER HEALTH

Incorporating dairy milk into one's diet is a simple yet effective way to support overall health. Dairy milk contains high-quality, complete protein and essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, which help build muscle, preserve bone strength, and may reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases. Research indicates that individuals with more muscle mass tend to live longer and experience fewer age-related health issues. Dairy milk plays a key role in promoting longevity and overall well-being. For more information, visit milkpep.org

LOOKING GOOD AND FEELING GREAT

Taking care of the skin is also vital for overall health. Medline Remedy, a trusted skincare brand, offers nourishing solutions for various skin needs. Medline Remedy is formulated with the Remedy Nutrient Complex, a proprietary blend of antioxidants, emollients, and skin-nourishing ingredients. Medline Remedy is trusted by healthcare professionals and is available for purchase online. For more information, visit athome.medline.com/remedy-skincare

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View the original press release on newswire.com.

