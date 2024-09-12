Epoch Studios: PRAY.COM First Religious App to Reach 100 Million Podcast Downloads, 2.5 Billion Minutes

Prayers and Content Shared Make PRAY.COM Most Impactful Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / As the No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based content, PRAY.COM recently surpassed 2.5 billion minutes in prayer and the 100 million podcast downloads milestone. This is significant in an industry marked by substantial year-over-year growth, with 66% of consumers today preferring podcasts over TV.





"In addition to billions of minutes spent in prayer, I am encouraged to see that we've also facilitated more than 142 million prayers shared across 185 countries worldwide," said PRAY.COM founder and CEO Steve Gatena.

"We are grateful to God for the opportunity to produce stories that help point people to Him," said Max Bard, PRAY.COM VP of Content. "Everything we do is inspired by the Bible, produced to the highest quality standards, and we believe our audience continues to grow because no one else in the industry is creating anything like it."

Some of the most popular content in the app includes "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham," "The Jesus Podcast," "Heroes in the Bible," "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes," and "Bedtime Bible Stories."

According to a recent study, listening to Bible in a Year or Bible Stories was correlated with a decrease in anxiety symptoms, which was just one of a number of mental health outcomes reported to be improved with Pray.com use.

"We hypothesized that the data would suggest PRAY.COM is positively impacting people with mental health challenges such as anxiety, stress and depression," said PRAY.COM research scientist Breanne Laird, Ph.D. "Not only was this confirmed, but we were surprised at the levels of improvements reported by participants in our study."

"We love that PRAY.COM is helping people all over the world, and even more that our members are sharing their faith with others by sharing our content," added PRAY.COM founder Matthew Potter. "We praise God for the lives impacted, as that's what it's all about for us - not the numbers but the hearts that are reached."

New content launching on PRAY.COM this fall includes a new "Heroes in the Bible" series on the life of Joseph, voiced by Dr. Ed Young, and "The Chosen People," a journey through the Hebrew Bible hosted by Yael Eckstein. All PRAY.COM originally-produced podcasts are distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

About PRAY.COM

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, PRAY.COM is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. Reaching more than 17 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, PRAY.COM is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. PRAY.COM provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, pastor podcasts and Bedtime Bible Stories. PRAY.COM founders are Steve Gatena, Michael Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See more at www.PRAY.COM/discover.

