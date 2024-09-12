Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 20:26 Uhr
138 Leser
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Ask the Experts - Your Food Safety Questions Answered

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Date: September 19th, 2024 | 12:30PM ET/9:30AM PT

Complimentary Webinar

Ask the Experts: Your Food Safety Questions Answered

September 19th, 2024 | 12:30PM ET/9:30AM PT

Join leading food safety experts from Grimmway Farms, Misfits Market and SCS Global Services for a groundbreaking panel webinar. This interactive session offers you the chance to:

• Ask your pressing food safety questions

• Share and learn best practices

• Get crucial regulatory updates for year-end compliance

• Prepare your team for a strong finish to the year with actionable tips

Engage in a dynamic discussion format with industry leaders. Submit your questions in advance during registration to ensure your concerns are addressed.

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



