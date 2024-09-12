SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Ask the Experts - Your Food Safety Questions Answered

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / SCS Global Services
Date: September 19th, 2024 | 12:30PM ET/9:30AM PT
Complimentary Webinar
Ask the Experts: Your Food Safety Questions Answered
REGISTER
Join leading food safety experts from Grimmway Farms, Misfits Market and SCS Global Services for a groundbreaking panel webinar. This interactive session offers you the chance to:
• Ask your pressing food safety questions
• Share and learn best practices
• Get crucial regulatory updates for year-end compliance
• Prepare your team for a strong finish to the year with actionable tips
Engage in a dynamic discussion format with industry leaders. Submit your questions in advance during registration to ensure your concerns are addressed.
Register today to secure your spot!
By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.
For inquiries, contact:
Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com
