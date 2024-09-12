SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Ask the Experts - Your Food Safety Questions Answered

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Date: September 19th, 2024 | 12:30PM ET/9:30AM PT

Complimentary Webinar

Ask the Experts: Your Food Safety Questions Answered

September 19th, 2024 | 12:30PM ET/9:30AM PT

REGISTER

Join leading food safety experts from Grimmway Farms, Misfits Market and SCS Global Services for a groundbreaking panel webinar. This interactive session offers you the chance to:

• Ask your pressing food safety questions

• Share and learn best practices

• Get crucial regulatory updates for year-end compliance

• Prepare your team for a strong finish to the year with actionable tips

Engage in a dynamic discussion format with industry leaders. Submit your questions in advance during registration to ensure your concerns are addressed.

Register today to secure your spot!

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services

sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com