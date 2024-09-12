Asana (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), the #1 AI work management platform, has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR). Asana was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision among the 13 evaluated vendors.

Today, every company is looking for a smarter way to manage work and collaborate more effectively across teams. Asana's work management capabilities, underpinned by its proprietary Work Graph® and advanced AI features, are scalable, adaptable, and easy to use allowing companies of any size to prioritize, execute, and track their most important work.

"Project managers and business leaders are constantly under pressure to improve agility while also ensuring teams are prioritizing the most important strategic initiatives. They need to find solutions that are easily adopted across teams, and report in real-time on how all work is bringing value to the business," said Anne Raimondi, COO and Head of Business at Asana. "These challenges are virtually impossible to address unless you have teams working together in a platform that's easy to use and connects all work across an organization from the goals set at the top to the strategic portfolios you have in place to achieve those goals, down to the cross-functional projects and individual tasks that support those strategies."

Regardless of whether organizations are in office, hybrid or remote, Asana's AI-powered enterprise work management platform allows business leaders and PMOs to:

Easily manage complex projects Implement hybrid management practices and promote continuous collaboration

Resource projects effectively Manage and allocate team members to projects based on priorities and ensure balanced workloads

Automate workflows Leverage AI and automations to reduce manual work and increase accuracy and speed

Standardize process and prioritization Use automated intake processes and AI suggestions to improve workflow efficiency and prioritization

Get visibility into work progress Use custom charts, dashboards, and real-time insights to monitor progress, identify risks, and update executives

Customer feedback is vital to Asana's product innovation. Below are anonymized reviews of the company's APMR capabilities, as captured on Gartner Peer Insights:

"Extremely flexible and scalable collaboration from the individual to team to department to company level."

President CEO Government

The product has helped us to consolidate our project management data to one solution instead of being spread across four separate tools."

Senior Manager Of IT Portfolio And Services Manufacturing

Asana has increased our ability to collaborate across the organization. The new AI features have also helped to speed up work processes and save time across the company."

Operations Manager Software

To learn more, download the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting here.

Gartner Disclaimers

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, Kevin Rose, Sean Bankston, and Peter Clegg, 4 September 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

