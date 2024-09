Crypto ICOs - Warum Vorverkäufe so profitabel sein können und welche Coins enorme Potenziale versprechen

12 hours ago, an early holder deposited the last 695M $TURBO ($2.65M) to OKX for a huge profit!



Notably, this holder began trading $TURBO on May 5, 2023, and had traded 897.57M tokens in total.



With an avg entry price of $0.0004 and an exit at $0.003, this holder has likely… pic.twitter.com/WoTKC9TLl0