Wilbur Watch Co. Named 2024 American Watch Brand of the Year





NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilbur Watch Co. is proud to announce that it has been voted the 2024 American Watch Brand of the Year at the prestigious WatchPro Awards in New York City. This esteemed award recognizes the innovative craftsmanship, forward-thinking design, and unparalleled commitment to excellence that Wilbur Watch Co. has embodied since its inception.

The WatchPro Awards, one of the most respected accolades in the watchmaking industry, are determined by votes from leading industry professionals, including retailers, brands, and insiders. In a highly competitive year, Wilbur Watch Co. stood out for its bold designs and precision engineering, pushing the boundaries of modern horology.

"We're not here to follow the rules; we're here to break them. This award is a testament to disrupting the ordinary and creating something daring, unapologetic, and unforgettable," said Jason Wilbur, Founder and CEO of Wilbur Watch Co. "This is just the beginning. We're redefining what it means to wear a watch, and we're grateful to everyone who believes in our mission to push beyond the expected."

The ceremony, held on the evening of September 4th, 2024, celebrated the finest in the watch industry, and Wilbur Watch Co.'s win underscores its commitment to reshaping the landscape of luxury timepieces.

For more information about Wilbur Watch Co. and its award-winning collections, visit WilburCo.com.

About Wilbur Watch Co.

Wilbur Watch Co. is an American-based watch brand known for its avant-garde designs, precise engineering, and dedication to innovation. With each timepiece, Wilbur challenges the conventions of traditional watchmaking to deliver a bold, unapologetic statement in horology.





