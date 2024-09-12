CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B)("CCL" or "the Company"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced the appointment today of Mr. David W. Nyland to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Nyland is the Chief Executive Officer of Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine"), a leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses and also serves on its Board of Directors. Lumine officially spun out of Constellation Software Inc. in 2023 and has 3,500 employees in 30 countries with a market capitalization of approximately $9.2 billion as at yesterday's date. Since 2014, Mr. Nyland has overseen the sourcing, closing, integration and structuring of 30 acquisitions at Lumine. Mr. Nyland holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Brunel University in the U.K. He brings to the Board extensive experience in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, technology (including software development, project and product management, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity), and retaining entrepreneurial talent in an organization built by acquisition.

Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman, stated, "CCL's businesses have an increasingly technology accent: on-line design and print software in the direct-to-consumer space at Avery, the rapid growth of RFID hardware, software and intelligent labels at Checkpoint and CCL Label while CCL Design is developing thin film printed electronic displays and batteries; its customer base now includes many global names in the tech sector. We are therefore extremely pleased to welcome David to the Board and look forward to the value his leadership experience and technology expertise brings to the Company's business."

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,000 people operating 213 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

