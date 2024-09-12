NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITES STATES
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce it has settled (the "Settlement") an aggregate of $31,811 of indebtedness to arm's length creditors of the Company through the issuance of 547,652 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement").
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Settlement were legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
Puranium Energy is focused on uranium exploration on its 85% interest in five EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totalling 81,955 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production.
For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@puraniumenergy.com.
