Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Industry leaders from Global X, S&P Dow Jones Indices and National Bank joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to host a panel on the upcoming U.S. election and its potential market impacts, and to close the market at the TMX Market Centre.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdaDX5lXuCk

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company that offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $35 billion of assets under management and 125 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

