Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
12.09.24
14:50 Uhr
2,217 Euro
-0,003
-0,14 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 23:14 Uhr
BlackBerry to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on September 26, 2024

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on September 26, 2024, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 6113863.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of fiscal year 2025.

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Quarter start

Sept 1, 2024

Dec 1, 2024

Quarter end

Nov 30, 2024

Feb 28, 2025

Planned Earnings Date

Dec 19, 2024*

Mar 26, 2025*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

###

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
