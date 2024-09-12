Poughkeepsie, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - PuroClean of Poughkeepsie recently co-sponsored the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast to support and promote the region's economic growth and development initiatives.

The event brought business leaders, community stakeholders, local officials, and small/growing business owners under one roof to share opinions on current trends, discuss strategies for sustainability, and improve collaboration for an enhanced business climate. Supporting such initiatives solidifies the company's commitment to the community, contributing to the overall prosperity and resilience of the region's resources.

As a co-sponsor of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast, PuroClean of Poughkeepsie ensured the event's success with financial support and provisions. The event featured various highlights that contributed to its vibrant atmosphere and focus on economic development.

Well-captured photographs showcased attendees networking, speakers addressing the crowd, and other key moments throughout the breakfast. There was a delicious assortment of food options comprising fresh pastries, fruit platters, and hot dishes.

The event also included panel discussions from local thought leaders and experts, giving insight into how to improve the community. Before the close of the breakfast, there was ample time for networking, freeing the participants to forge new relationships.

PuroClean of Poughkeepsie is a leading water and fire damage restoration company, serving commercial and residential properties. The team cleans and dries areas affected by flooding using the newest, most advanced technology and equipment. The team also eliminates moisture in carpets, floors, furnishings, and walls to prevent mold, mildew, or microbial growth.

The PuroClean of Poughkeepsie team assesses the full extent of fire damage before applying the necessary restoration services, from structural support to board-ups, roof tarping, and soot/pollutant removal. The trained technicians pack clients' belongings respectfully, listen to their concerns, and work diligently to restore a property.

The technicians use air filtration devices (AFDs) with HEPA and charcoal filters to minimize airborne particles and odors for smoke removal and deodorization. Technicians prioritize quick response, advising clients against wiping/cleaning residue, turning on any electrical appliances, using furniture damaged by the fire, or consuming food exposed to the heat.

Beyond water and fire damage restoration, PuroClean of Poughkeepsie offers mold removal, biohazard cleanup, duct cleaning, and commercial services. The company has been honored to receive awards and certifications (EPA Lead Safe Certified and IICRC Certified) and numerous glowing reviews.

About PuroClean of Poughkeepsie

The PuroClean of Poughkeepsie team knows the challenges of water/fire damage, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to offer streamlined solutions for all clients. The company serves Dutchess County, Fishkill, Wappingers Falls, Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, Hopewell Junction, and surrounding areas.

