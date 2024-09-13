The Spero Clinic: A Breakthrough in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Treatment

The Spero Clinic, an Arkansas-based treatment facility specializing in neurological rehabilitation, shares its breakthrough treatments for CRPS delivered by the esteemed Dr. Katinka van der Merwe.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / For patients across the world, receiving a diagnosis of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is often traumatic. Typically, it's followed by the question, "Now what?"

Meet Dr. Katinka van der Merwe from The Spero Clinic.

These patients have frequently been misdiagnosed and interacted with doctors, only to be told that their pain is permanent. The most common recommendation from Western doctors is to treat the pain with highly addictive (and often ineffective) pain medication, and invasive procedures.

Enter Dr. Katinka van der Merwe. Raised in South Africa by a successful chiropractor, Dr. Katinka grew up learning about chronic and acute pain. She was inspired to learn how to treat patients who had received life-altering diagnoses that would leave them living with pain for the rest of their days.

As Dr. Katinka met and treated more patients with unique neurological disorders, her research and practice led her to learn about CRPS and how it impacts the victims of this terrible disease, known as the "Suicide Disease."

All About CRPS

CRPS begins in one area, usually a limb, and can often spread to other parts of the body. Its detrimental impact can not be understated. Dr. Katinka and the Spero Clinic have discovered several non-invasive treatment modalities and approaches to CRPS that are changing lives.

Dr. Katinka's main goal in treating patients with pain lies in restoring balance in the Central Nervous System, which, as many doctors and specialists believe, is the center of all things within the human body.

How Dr. Katinka's Patients Find Hope in Healing

Treatments are specialized and unique for CRPS patients. Dr. Katinka takes meticulous steps to ensure she can utilize the most effective therapies for each individual.

"I am attached to my patients. I am incredibly invested in each patient," Dr. Katinka stated. "I feel that it is a tremendous privilege for a patient to trust me enough to let me work on their body."

Take Christina from Canada, who unexpectedly experienced excruciating pain in her left hand, arm, and shoulder that never subsided. A year later, the pain had spread to her right knee and shoulder. After exhausting all Western and alternative treatment options, Christina was successfully treated by Dr. Katinka and her team. A year and a half after first undergoing treatment by Dr. Katinka's team, Christina has completely recovered and is living life pain-free.

The patients in remission tell stories of healing, hope, and the promise of a better future thanks to Dr. Katinka and her team at The Spero Clinic.

To learn more about The Spero Clinic, Dr. Katinka, her staff, or a day in the life at Spero Clinic visit TheSperoClinic.com.

