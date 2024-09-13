Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Introducing Being Jewish with Jonah Platt. A New Weekly Podcast Set To Explore Jewish Identity with Unfiltered Conversations, Personal Journeys, and Answers to Questions You'll Want To Know! The podcast provides a platform for both Jews and non-Jewish allies to share their personal stories and engage in the thought-provoking question, "What does it mean to be Jewish to YOU?"

Hosted by actor, artist, and advocate Jonah Platt, the podcast promises to reveal the complexities and richness of Jewish identity, moving beyond the surface to explore profound and personal stories.

About Jonah Platt

Jonah is a trusted figure on the discourse around modern Jewish identity. Jonah Platt is a well-regarded figure in modern Jewish identity and a passionate advocate for fostering inclusive and compassionate dialogue on complex topics. His thoughtful and empathetic approach offers a calming perspective in today's polarized world.

Season One of "Being Jewish with Jonah Platt" will feature a diverse lineup of beloved guests, including notable public figures from across professional fields such as Entertainment, Journalism, Business, Sports, Food and more.





Why This Podcast Matters

The podcast aims to normalize the open celebration of Jewish identity, making discussions about Jewish experiences as natural and accepted as any other personal narrative. By providing a platform for Jewish celebrities to candidly explore their identities in depth, and for non-Jewish allies to illuminate their unique connections to the Jewish community, the show addresses a significant gap in public discourse and offers valuable insights not to be found anywhere else.

Who Is Behind the Podcast

"Being Jewish with Jonah Platt" is produced by Rainbow Creative, known for their 20+ award-winning podcasts across a range of genres. They are joined by Shield Communications, a premier media relations group specializing in high-level strategic communications for a global audience. The podcast's branding and design are crafted by BellBoy Creative, with music provided by Emmy-winning composer and recording artist Gabe Mann. Social media assets are managed by expert Yuval Yosha.

The Jewish Identity podcast can be found at: https://www.instagram.com/beingjewishpodcast

