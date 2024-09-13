Lost Pattern NYC: Lost Pattern Unveils 'La Isla' SS25 Collection at New York Fashion Week 2024

Crafting Island Dreams into Modern Elegance

Lost Pattern, the NYC-based AAPI fashion brand renowned for redefining silk through playful self-expression, proudly unveiled its vibrant Spring/Summer 2025 La Isla collection at New York Fashion Week 2024. Hosted at Poltrona Frau on Madison Avenue, the esteemed Italian luxury furniture brand known for its timeless craftsmanship and design excellence, the event spotlighted Lost Pattern's expansion into Ready-to-Wear (RTW), elegantly merging the refined allure of tropical aesthetics with the sophisticated artistry of urban design.

Co-founders Cata Cheng and Yong Wang expressed their enthusiasm for how the La Isla collection transports wearers from the bustling cityscape to serene tropical retreats. "This collection embodies our vision of blending island-inspired serenity with modern elegance, creating styles that empower self-expression," Cheng remarked. Wang added, "We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception and the steadfast support from our community, partners, and esteemed guests. The event at Poltrona Frau highlights our shared commitment to artisanship, craftsmanship, and sustainability-core values central to our mission and vision."

The runway event attracted a distinguished audience, including industry representatives from the CFDA, New York Yacht Club, St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, and the New York City Mayor's Office. Esteemed press from Conde Nast, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and ELLE were also present. The event was further highlighted by the presence of notable influencers such as Kelsey Wells (@kelseywells), Pierre Amaury Crespeau (@itspierreboo), Fernanda Sosa (@fersosaoficial), and Ann Zhang (@annnticipation, known as ????).

A Love Letter to New York City

The show concluded with a breathtaking finale-a runway walk on Madison Avenue, illuminated by the golden hues of the setting sun. Models glided gracefully with the Empire State Building as their backdrop, creating a stunning tribute to New York City's vibrant energy and endless allure. This moment was more than a fashion show; it was a heartfelt celebration of the city that continually inspires Lost Pattern's designs.

Exploring the La Isla Collection: Island Escapism Meets City Chic

Inspired by the sun-drenched shores of Hawaii, Amoy, Madagascar, and Cartagena, the La Isla collection brings tropical paradise to life with vibrant hues and dynamic prints. Delicate orchid blossoms and fiery flame tree blooms are captured in luxurious fabrics, blending hibiscus red, marigold yellow, and teal rose into both vacation-ready and urban wardrobes. La Isla effortlessly transitions from relaxed resort glamour to polished city sophistication, allowing wearers to infuse their everyday lives with a touch of paradise.

Balancing Artistry and Wearability: Lost Pattern's Innovative Fabrics

In its debut Ready-to-Wear line, Lost Pattern extends from its signature 100% mulberry silk fabrics to include innovative cotton-silk and linen-silk blends. These luxurious fabrics offer a harmonious balance of artistic craftsmanship and practical wearability, combining the comfort of natural fibers with the elevated elegance synonymous with Lost Pattern's aesthetic.

A Celebration of Sustainability and Craftsmanship

Lost Pattern remains dedicated to merging sustainability with design. The La Isla collection continues this commitment through eco-friendly practices, including hand-rolled edges crafted by skilled female artisans. These artisans, who harvest tea leaves in lush fields each spring to support their families, are honored by Lost Pattern's choice to prioritize their well-being over accelerated production. This dedication ensures each piece reflects exceptional craftsmanship and a deep commitment to sustainable, ethically produced fashion.

Gender Inclusivity at the Heart of La Isla

Lost Pattern champions gender-inclusive fashion with the La Isla collection, transcending traditional style boundaries to empower individuals of all identities. Each piece is designed with versatility, allowing wearers to express themselves with confidence and sophistication.

About Lost Pattern

Lost Pattern is a premier New York City-based luxury brand that transforms silk into contemporary wearable art. Renowned for its playful elegance and commitment to inclusivity, Lost Pattern blends timeless craftsmanship with modern design, creating exquisite pieces from high-quality silk and sustainable fabrics. The brand's dedication to self-expression and sustainability ensures that its collections-from iconic silk accessories to the latest Ready-to-Wear lines-offer both exceptional style and responsible luxury.

