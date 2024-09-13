Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Announces the Introduction of the Catamaran SE SI Joint Fusion System

~ New SI Joint Fixation Device Offers a 30% Reduction in Implant Size Providing Physicians Choices for Varying Anatomy and Treatment Strategies with the Catamaran Technology ~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) disorders, today announced preparation for the initial alpha launch of the Company's new Catamaran SE SI Joint Fusion System targeted for the beginning of Q4. The Catamaran SE Fixation Device extends the line of implant offerings for physicians preferring a smaller Catamaran implant when performing a SI joint fusion procedure. The new implant offers a 30% reduction in implant width as compared to the original Catamaran fixation device, providing physicians options for smaller SI joint anatomy or revising previously treated SI joints with failed alternative SI joint implants where space is limited. The SE implant also comes with a hand drill option for those physicians who prefer to manually drill during implant preparation or do not have power sources readily available in their treating sites of care.

The alpha launch of the Catamaran SE will provide important initial user feedback from a select group of physician users to support a broader market launch in the coming months. This news of the Catamaran SE comes on the recent announcement by the Company of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System MAINSAIL Study's positive interim outcomes publication. Click here to view the publication in its entirety.

The Catamaran and Catamaran SE SI Joint Fixation devices are single robust fully MRI compatible titanium implants comprised of two pontoons, connected by an osteotome bridge, which is designed to transfix the SI joint along its longitudinal axis providing immediate fixation and stabilization of the joint, with the aim of achieving a successful long-term fusion. The Catamaran implant was developed with respect to AO principles of arthrodesis including 1) adequate joint preparation, 2) rigid fixation and stabilization, and 3) adequate bone graft augmentation. Via a minimally invasive inferior-posterior approach the Catamaran & Catamaran SE implant are delivered within the dense cortical bone of the sacrum and ilium, to transfix and stabilize the SI joint for the treatment of SIJ dysfunction. To date there have been over 700 Catamaran fixation devices implanted to treat primary SI Joint dysfunction and sacroiliitis, as well as revise previously treated SI joints with failed alterative SI joint implants.

Bryan Hoelzer, MD, Interventional Pain Physician and Medical Director of Southwest Spine and Pain Center, in Provo, UT., commented, "The clinical evidence validating the safety and efficacy of the inferior-posterior approach to treat SI Joint disease continues to grow with the recent Catamaran MAINSAIL Study publication. Continued advancement in implant technology as seen in the smaller Catamaran SE Fixation Device is exciting and will provide more improved options for myself and, my patients in treating and managing their painful SI joint disorders."and the entire interventional pain community."

Steven M. Foster, President and CEO of Tenon Medical, stated, "As a leader in the SI joint fusion market it is critical that we continually listen to input from our customers and respond with innovative technology that benefits their patients. The development and introduction of the Catamaran SE SI Joint Fusion System will provide our physician users with more choices to treat their patients with SI Joint disease. We look forward to a successful limited alpha launch and then move rapidly to a full market introduction."

