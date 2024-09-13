TOKYO, Sept 13, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) is developing a technology that uses AI to analyze the trustworthiness of information on the Internet from multiple perspectives and support fact-checking. This is being carried out as part of a project under Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to develop and demonstrate technologies to counter false and misleading information on the Internet.The effectiveness of the technology will be evaluated by fact-checking organizations such as the Japan Fact-check Center(1) and mass media, including broadcasters, with the aim of improving its trustworthiness. The period of this demonstration project is from August 2024 to March 2025.Framework of the new technologyThe large volume of false and misleading information on the Internet has become a growing problem, and countermeasure technologies are attracting greater attention. Fact-checking organizations and media outlets that are responsible for disseminating highly reliable information are burdened by the large amount of labor that is required to determine the trustworthiness of information. NEC is developing a technology to support fact-checking by utilizing state-of-the-art AI, such Large Language Models (LLM) to analyze and judge the authenticity of content.Outline of the TechnologyThe technology uses AI to analyze whether content consisting of multiple types of data (text, images, video, and audio) is false or misleading. First, the technology detects whether images and other data have been processed, AI then recognizes multiple types of data and converts them into text. Next, LLM that specialize in false information analysis evaluate the text to determine whether the content is correct, whether the information has a reliable source, and whether there are any inconsistencies among the data (e.g., discrepancies between the text and video content).In addition, the technology creates reports in a format similar to reports and articles prepared by experts at fact-checking organizations. The technology also helps to improve fact-checking operations by enabling adjustments according to a user's instructions, such as deleting unreliable information or adding new information.Fact-checking organizations such as the Japan Fact-check Center and mass media, including broadcasting stations, will be evaluating the performance of the technology, aiming to improve its trustworthiness and for it to be available for practical application in FY2025~2026.Under the value-delivery model "NEC BluStellar"(2), NEC is transforming business models with cutting-edge technologies to help solve challenges for customers and society.(1) Japan Fact-check Center: www.factcheckcenter.jp/english-page/(2) NEC provides end-to-end services for digital transformation (DX) through the "NEC BluStellar" value-delivery model. NEC BluStellar transforms business models to address social and business challenges by applying diverse industry insights and world-leading technological expertise to the entire DX process, from customer strategy consultation through implementation.ShareAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.