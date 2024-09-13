Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski Group closes sale of SKIDATA to ASSA ABLOY



13.09.2024 / 06:59 CET/CEST





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 13th 2024 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, announced today that it has closed the sale of its SKIDATA business to the ASSA ABLOY Group. About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are fueled by innovation and build trust. The core business activities of the Group include convergent digital media solutions for the entertainment industry, cybersecurity solutions for enterprise and government bodies, and IoT design solutions and lifecycle management. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with presence in 24 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com Media contacts Marc Ausoni

