A research paper from scientists at Swansea University developed a tool for analyzing thermodynamic limits of organic semiconductor-based photovoltaics (OPVs). One of the findings was that semi-transparent solar PV deployed in greenhouses may deliver comparable performance to conventional crystalline silicon PV. Scientists from Swansea University in the United Kingdom have developed a tool to help identify optimal photovoltaic materials for agrivoltaics. The research paper "On the Performance Limits of Agrivoltaics - From Thermodynamic to Geo-Meteorological Considerations," published in the journal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...