Scientists have proposed a new system that uses surplus PV energy in the spring and the autumn to charge up underground thermal energy storage for later use in the summer and winter. They have simulated it on a school facility in Seoul, with a few optional configurations for thermal storage. Power savings were up to 39%. An international research team has developed a novel PV-powered heat pump system that uses surplus electricity generation to charge up an underground thermal energy storage (UTES) facility, which in turn enhances the heat pump's activity. Based on the simulation of three case ...

