The Dengkou Renewable Energy Storage Project is billed as the largest single-capacity energy storage station under construction in China. From ESS News Inner Mongolia Energy Group has launched construction works on a 605 MW/1,410 MWh energy storage power station in the Ulan Buh Desert, near Bayannur City, close to the border with the state of Mongolia, in a bid to support the large-scale development of renewable energy in the sunshine-rich autonomous region. The facility represents the first phase of the Dengkou Renewable Energy Storage Project with a total scale of 1,000 MW/2,290 MWh and comes ...

