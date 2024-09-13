Australia's Clean Energy Finance Corporation has backed a hydrogen fuel cell developer $7 million to support an innovative form of technology using silicon-based bipolar plates. From pv magazine Australia Sydney-headquartered hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyzer systems developer and manufacturer start-up Siltrax, has been awarded AUD10. 4 million ($7 million) from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC). The financial commitment will help develop an innovative form of hydrogen fuel cell technology that makes lighter, more efficient fuel cells. Siltrax's technology uses bipolar plates made ...

