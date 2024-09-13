Regulatory News:

Clariane (Paris:CLARI), Europe's first community for care in times of vulnerability (the "Company"), announces its integration into the SBF 120, a key index of the Paris Stock Exchange that includes the top 120 shares listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to almost 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley etc.), specialist healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages&Vie etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities, to its articles of association: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334

