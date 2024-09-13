Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Notice of Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

13 September 2024

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notice of Investor Presentation

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that the Company's Investment Adviser, led by Prashant Khemka, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Tuesday, 8 October 2024 at 10:00am BST.

The presentation will provide existing and potential shareholders an opportunity to learn more about the Company's investment philosophy and strategy, the portfolio holdings and its performance since listing in May 2023.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Monday, 7 October 2024 at 09:00amBST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Companyvia: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ashoka-whiteoak-emerging-markets-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow the Companyon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com +44 207 409 0181

WhiteOak Capital Partners Pte Ltd.

Prashant Khemka Via Buchanan Fadrique Balmaseda Ben Hayward

Ellora Partners

Mark Thompson +44 (0) 20 7016 6711 Eddie Nissen +44 (0) 20 7016 6713 Oliver Kenyon +44 (0) 20 7016 6704

Burson Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Henry Wilson AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk George Beale

About Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by WhiteOak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. WhiteOak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £7.75 billion in assets under management or advisory4. Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLExTM for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

4 Data as at 31st August 2024. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for White Oak Group.

The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75