Base Resources Limited - Scheme becomes effective
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13
AIM and Media Release
13 September 2024
Base Resources Limited
Scheme becomes effective
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise that earlier today Base Resources lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) a copy of the orders made by the Federal Court of Australia (Court) approving the scheme of arrangement under which a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Fuels Inc. (Energy Fuels) will acquire 100% of the shares in Base Resources (Scheme).
A copy of the Court orders lodged with ASIC is attached to this announcement.
The Scheme is now legally effective, and it is expected that Base Resources shares will be suspended from trading on AIM from the commencement of trading on AIM today, 13 September 2024.
Special Dividend
On 26 August 2024, Base Resources announced that the Board had determined to pay a Special Dividend of AUD 6.5 cents per Base Resources share. With the Scheme now effective, the Special Dividend is unconditional. This dividend will be unfranked.
The Special Dividend Record Date for Base Resources DI Holders will be 6.00pm (London time) on 18 September 2024, and will be paid on 1 October 2024.
Scheme Consideration
Under the Scheme, Base Resources shareholders and Base Resources DI Holders (other than ineligible foreign shareholders and electing small shareholders, see details below) will be entitled to receive the Scheme Consideration of 0.0260 Energy Fuels shares for each Base Resources share held at the Scheme Record Date, being 6.00pm (London time) on 20 September 2024 for Base Resources DI Holders.
Ineligible foreign shareholders and electing small shareholders will not receive Energy Fuels shares under the Scheme. Instead, the Energy Fuels Shares that would otherwise have been issued to the ineligible foreign shareholder or electing small shareholder will be allotted to the sale agent for sale on the TSX and NYSE. Energy Fuels will procure, as soon as reasonably practicable after the Implementation Date (and in any event within 30 days after the Implementation Date) that the sale agent sells or procures the sale of those Energy Fuels Shares in the ordinary course of trading on the TSX or the NYSE and in such manner, at such price and on such other terms as the sale agent reasonably determines (Sale Facility). Ineligible foreign shareholders and electing small shareholders will receive their pro-rata proportion of the net cash proceeds realised from the sale of those Energy Fuels shares (after deducting reasonable brokerage and other selling costs, taxes and charges). Further details are set out in Section 10.6 of the Scheme Booklet.
Base Resources DI Holders are reminded that small shareholders (being those holding 350,000 Base Resources DIs or fewer at the Scheme Record Date) may elect to have all, but not some, of the new Energy Fuels Shares they are entitled to allotted to the sale agent and sold through the Sale Facility (as described above). For a Base Resources DI Holder that is a small shareholder to make an election to participate in the Sale Facility, they must provide an election instruction through CREST by following the instructions set out in Annexure 2 of the Scheme Booklet. The deadline for receipt of CREST election instructions by the Depositary is 1.00pm (London time) on 18 September 2024.
Timetable
The remaining key dates for the Scheme are set out below.
Event
Date
Effective Date and last day of trading of Base Resources shares, with trading of Base Resources Shares on ASX suspended from close of trading on ASX and trading of Base Resources DIs to be suspended from commencement of trading on AIM
13 September 2024
Special Dividend Record Date
18 September 2024 (6.00pm London time for Base Resources DI Holders)
Latest time and date for receipt of elections via CREST for Small Shareholders that are Base Resources DI Holders
18 September 2024
(1.00pm London time)
Scheme Record Date
20 September 2024 (6.00pm London time for Base Resources DI Holders)
Special Dividend Payment Date
1 October 2024
Implementation Date
2 October 2024
New Energy Fuels shares commence trading
2 October 2024
Delisting of Base Resources from ASX and AIM
3 October 2024
Base Resources will provide updates of any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.
Scheme information line
If you have any questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
For further information contact:
Australian Media Relations
UK Media Relations
Sodali & Co
Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
Tel: +44 207 920 3150
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
2024-09-12 Federal Court Orders