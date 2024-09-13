Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
Tradegate
12.09.24
20:23 Uhr
156,00 Euro
+0,20
+0,13 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,55156,6009:38
156,55156,6509:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer nominates Anjana Harve for appointment to the Supervisory Board

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer nominates Anjana Harve for appointment to the Supervisory Board

Alphen aan den Rijn - September 13, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced the nomination of Ms. Anjana Harve for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The proposal to appoint Ms. Harve will be submitted to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders to be held on October 28, 2024.

Ms. Harve is an experienced business leader with extensive IT expertise. She currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) at BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs. Previously, she held positions as Global CIO at Fresenius Medical Care, Global CIO at Hillrom, and Global Head of Commercial Technology Services, Compliance Services, and Information Management at Novartis.

Chair of the Supervisory Board, Ann Ziegler, stated, "We are excited to nominate Anjana Harve for appointment to Wolters Kluwer's Supervisory Board. Her extensive experience as Chief Information Officer in various industries, including Healthcare, makes her an excellent candidate and addition to our Supervisory Board. Her experience in overseeing intricate IT projects in a global environment will offer valuable perspectives as a member of our Supervisory Board."

Ms. Harve completed her MBA at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and she holds a BS in Computer Science Engineering from the Bangalore University, India.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 28, 2024, we will propose to appoint Ms. Anjana Harve as member of the Supervisory Board. The agenda and meeting details for this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders are available on www.wolterskluwer.com/egm

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

###

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Dave GuarinoMeg Geldens
Wolters Kluwer
VP, Head of Global Communications		Wolters Kluwer
Investor Relations
t + 1 646 954 8215
dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com)

ir@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:ir@wolterskluwer.com)


Stefan Kloet
Wolters Kluwer
Associate Director Global Communications
stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com)
t +316 12 22 36 57

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment

  • 2024.09.13 Nomination for appointment to the Supervisory Board Wolters Kluwer Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d41f60a-c7f7-4017-8585-e801d85ec222)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.