Freitag, 13.09.2024



WKN: A3EETX | ISIN: SE0020180917 | Ticker-Symbol: TZB0
München
13.09.24
08:12 Uhr
2,830 Euro
-0,010
-0,35 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETHYS OIL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETHYS OIL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9054,01509:29
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Tethys Oil AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:   Tethys Oil AB, LEI: 549300WI3UNWMNQDVQ18              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument TETY SE0020180917                          
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by Tethys Oil AB on  
 reason:   September 13, 2024, at 09:05 CEST.                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous The opening auction starts at 09:05 CEST followed by continuous   
 trading   trading from 09:15 CEST, September 13, 2024.            
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift
 instrumen  the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All 
ts:     order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50            
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
