Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Tethys Oil AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Tethys Oil AB, LEI: 549300WI3UNWMNQDVQ18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument TETY SE0020180917 : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Tethys Oil AB on reason: September 13, 2024, at 09:05 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 09:05 CEST followed by continuous trading trading from 09:15 CEST, September 13, 2024. from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift instrumen the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All ts: order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB