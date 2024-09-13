Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to set up 2 GW of renewable energy projects backed with energy storage systems for assured peak supply of 8 GWh. Bidding closes on Oct. 14. From pv magazine India SECI is seeking bids from developers to set up 2 GW of renewable energy projects backed with energy storage systems for assured peak supply of 8 GWh. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. They can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system (ISTS). The selection of 2 GW of projects will be done via e-bidding, ...

