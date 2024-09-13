Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T4
Tradegate
13.09.24
10:18 Uhr
30,900 Euro
+0,180
+0,59 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TORM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,80030,92010:18
30,84030,90010:18
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2024 09:58 Uhr
61 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 16 September 2024 in
the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 95,274,700 shares (USD 952,747)  
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        352,152 shares (USD 3,521.52)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  95,626,852 shares (USD 956.268,52)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  USD 35.78             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
