MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) announced its operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended June 30, 2024, including record gross profit, record gross margin, and record operating cash flows for fiscal 2024, and record gross margin and record operating cash flows for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. The Company also provided commentary on its results of operations, cash flow and financial position, and investments in furtherance of its technology initiatives. Click here to listen to the Company's recorded earnings call.

Since 2016, EVI has established itself as a leader in the highly fragmented North American commercial laundry distribution and service industry by thoughtfully executing the Company's long-term growth strategy, which has resulted in a compounded annual growth rate in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA of 33%, 16%, and 30%, respectively.

Henry M. Nahmad, EVI's Chairman and CEO, commented: "We are a long-term focused company with ambitious growth plans. Our confidence is derived from early successes combined with financial strength and wherewithal, our reputation as a knowledgeable and high-quality buyer and successful builder of businesses, the expected future impact of promising technologies, and a heavily invested leadership team to guide the Company into the future."

Company Achievements for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

Record operating cash flows of $33 million for fiscal 2024, a $32 million increase over the prior year

Net debt declined 71% to $8.3 million as of June 30, 2024

New confirmed customer sales order contracts exceeded the value of those fulfilled during the year

Implemented the Company's field service technology at certain regional service operations

Completed two acquisitions adding sales and service expertise to the Company's Northeast and Central regions

Executed a third purchase agreement to acquire a business located in Florida, which was closed on July 1, 2024

Paid a $4.1 million dividend, the largest dividend in the Company's history at that time

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Revenue was $353.6 million compared to $354.2 million

Gross profit increased 2% to a record $105.3 million

Gross margin increased 50 basis-points to a record 29.8% compared to 29.3%

Operating income was $11.6 million compared to $16.5 million

Net income was $5.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to $9.7 million, or 2.7%

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.6 million, or 6.4%, compared to $25.6 million, or 7.2%

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue decreased 4% to $90.1 million

Gross profit decreased 2% to $27.4 million

Gross margin increased to a record 30.4% compared to 29.5%

Operating income was $3.7 million compared to $4.0 million

Net income increased 10.5% to $2.1 million, or 2.3%, compared to $1.9 million, or 2.0%

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million, or 6.8%, compared to $6.4 million, or 6.8%

Operating Results

Fiscal 2024 revenue was $354 million and flat compared to revenue for fiscal 2023, during which the Company achieved record results in key financial metrics, including a 32% increase in revenue over fiscal 2022. Given the nature of the commercial laundry industry, the Company measures organic revenue growth by evaluating revenue over a multiyear period. The three-year compounded annual revenue growth rate for businesses the Company has owned for at least four years is 8.0%.

The essential nature of the products and services the Company provides to thousands of commercial laundry customers offers a consistent base of revenue opportunities in the light industrial, on-premise, and vended laundry categories. It is important to remember that while the Company also generates revenue from larger industrial projects, the timing of revenue related to larger industrial projects is subject to longer sales cycles and complex installations that from time to time are uneven as compared to revenue derived from other commercial laundry categories. Excluding the impact of larger industrial customer sales order contracts, during fiscal 2024, equipment revenue was flat, while parts revenue increased 6.6% and service revenue increased 7.8%. This reflects continued increases in the installed base of light-industrial, on-premise, and vended laundry products the Company represents and the benefit the Company derives from supporting customers with a wide range of parts, accessories, and services throughout the useful life of such laundry products. During fiscal 2024, the Company set another fiscal year record for gross profit at $105 million and another fiscal year record for gross margin at 30%. These gains reflect in part a slight shift in mix to higher margin parts and services, as well as the benefit derived from solution selling, which as an example, has resulted in new sales of machinery aimed to lower the operating costs of a commercial laundry by automating historically labor-intensive tasks and new sales in consumables.

Given steady demand for the products and services the Company provides, a strong backlog of confirmed customer sales orders, and an acquisition pipeline that has consistently delivered new growth opportunities, the Company increased investments across areas critical to drive growth and scale its operations. The Company grew its sales team by 6% to over 190 professionals and increased its service team by 5% to approximately 400 technicians, and it implemented new field service technologies in certain regional service operations. Additions to the Company's sales team aim to support the Company's OEM representations, increase penetration in existing distribution territories, expand into new distribution territories, and ensure sales continuity. The addition of service technicians aims to capture growing demand for the Company's installation and maintenance capabilities across its growing installed base. The implementation of the Company's field service technologies is designed to improve the efficiency of the Company's service operations and deliver consistent customer satisfaction. While the expenses incurred in connection with these investments adversely impacted the Company's fiscal 2024 operating profits, the Company expects that these investments will yield positive returns in the forthcoming periods.

Cash Flow, Financial Strength, and Special Cash Dividend

During fiscal 2024, the Company generated a record $33 million in operating cash flow, a $32 million increase over prior year, and a record $12 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a $4.8 million increase compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The significant increase in cash flow reflects continued profitability and a decline in working capital resulting from active inventory management. EVI's strong cash flow continues to solidify its financial strength, with net debt reduced to $8.3 million at June 30, 204, a 71% decrease compared to June 30, 2023.

EVI's strong financial position and access to capital provides a competitive advantage that has enabled simultaneous investments in acquisitions, organic growth, working capital, and technological innovations. Given the Company's growth and profitability prospects, solid cash flows, and strong balance sheet with over $100 million of available liquidity, on September 11, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.31 per share, a 10% increase over the special cash dividend declared in October 2023. The special cash dividend is payable on October 7, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 26, 2024.

Acquisitions

During fiscal 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of two commercial laundry distributors and service providers, one in Pennsylvania and the other in Texas. The Company also executed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire a third distributor and service provider in Florida, which was completed on July 1, 2024, immediately following the completion of fiscal 2024. In each case, the Company added similar distribution and service businesses comprised of experienced sales and service professionals with a loyal customer base in geographic areas where the Company believes there are market share gain opportunities.

Buy-and-Build Success Story

The following is one of EVI's many buy-and-build success stories: A little over four years ago, the Company purchased a commercial laundry business it underwrote at approximately $5.6 million in revenue. During the diligence period, the Company collaborated with the owner and management team to create a strategic plan that included revenue and profitability growth goals. The Company reported that over the last three years, this EVI business unit increased revenue by over 160% organically, increased operating income by over 280%, and increased operating margin by 440 basis points to 14%. The Company believes these exceptional results were achieved as a result of three key factors: One, under the owner's leadership, the business unit expanded into new geographies, added OEM representations, and enhanced its product offerings to include other products all while maintaining business continuity. Two, the business unit effectively utilized EVI's financial and functional resources in support of its growing operations. Three, the owner and management team embraced EVI's growth culture and accessed the wealth of knowledge and experience provided by other members of the EVI family.

Mr. Nahmad commented: "Our acquisitions have been internally sourced, negotiated, evaluated, executed, and integrated by our team that has been working together in Miami, Florida for seven years. Our team has a profound appreciation for the sensitive process a family undertakes when contemplating the divestiture of a family-owned business. We exercise flexibility and consideration throughout the buying process and have a tremendous reputation in our industry given our record of successful acquisitions. Considering our growth record and reputation, we continue to actively pursue many acquisitions and strategic transactions in the commercial laundry industry and related industries."

Technology Investments

In 2020, the Company commenced a comprehensive technology initiative to transform EVI into a modern, data-driven company. Since that time, EVI's technology group has grown significantly, various third-party technology professionals have been retained, and multiple technology initiatives were undertaken with a goal to accelerate sales and profit growth, increase the speed, convenience and efficiency in serving customers, extend our reach into new geographies and sales channels, and create scalable operating processes.

During fiscal 2024, the Company's technology team successfully led efforts to consolidate business units into end-state enterprise resource planning systems, implemented EVI's field service technology at certain regional service operations, and launched the configuration and implementation of our planned e-commerce site. While the costs and expenses associated with these and other modernization initiatives has adversely impacted EVI's financial performance in the near-term, the Company believes these technological capabilities will be a catalyst to achieving its long-term growth and profitability goals.

Important Fundamentals and Growth Drivers

The Company believes that the essential nature of commercial laundry products and continuous demand and growth across all end customer markets of the commercial laundry industry are catalysts for a growing installed base of commercial laundry systems across North America. These systems require advanced planning, thoughtful design, knowledgeable installation, and post-installation services, including the replacement of equipment, parts, and accessories and the performance of maintenance and repair services. EVI's large and growing sales and service network represents and services a broad range of products sourced from various domestic and international suppliers to support industrial, on-premise, vended, and multi-family customers serving a wide array of end-user categories. The Company believes its fundamentals, financial strength, market strategy, entrepreneurial culture, technology initiatives, and strong supplier relations are important competitive advantages that support the Company's ability to grow profitability and capture more market share going forward.

EVI's Core Principles

EVI upholds specific core values and principles for its business, including:

Invest and manage with a long-term perspective

Uphold financial discipline with a view towards ensuring financial strength and flexibility

Respect the entrepreneurs and management teams that join the EVI family

Operate each business as a local business and empower its leaders to make local decisions

Promote an entrepreneurial culture

Instill a growth mindset and culture of continuous improvement

Incentivize and reward performance with equity participation

Establish strong relationships with our OEM partners

Earnings Call and Additional Information

The Company has provided a pre-recorded earnings conference call, including a business update, which can be accessed under "Financial Info" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.evi-ind.com or by visiting https://ir.evi-ind.com/message-from-the-ceo. For additional information regarding the Company's results for fiscal 2024, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, EVI discloses the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA, which EVI defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and amortization of share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and amortization of share-based compensation to net income, as shown in the attached statement of Condensed Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Amortization of Share-based Compensation. EVI considers adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by companies, lenders, investors and others because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings, and the tax positions of companies can vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity, including cash flow, derived in accordance with GAAP, or to any other method of analyzing EVI's results as reported under GAAP.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the Company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. The Company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, the Company sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through the Company's robust network of commercial laundry technicians, the Company provides its customers with installation, maintenance, and repair services. The Company's customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems as well as the purchase of the Company's installation, maintenance, and repair services.

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Unaudited 12-Months

Ended 12-Months

Ended 3-Months

Ended 3-Months

Ended 06/30/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Revenues $ 353,563 $ 354,173 $ 90,146 $ 94,041 Cost of Sales 248,310 250,490 62,777 66,253 Gross Profit 105,253 103,683 27,369 27,788 SG&A 93,625 87,177 23,717 23,774 Operating Income 11,628 16,506 3,652 4,014 Interest Expense, net 2,744 2,507 476 788 Income before Income Taxes 8,884 13,999 3,176 3,226 Provision for Income Taxes 3,238 4,280 1,109 1,328 Net Income $ 5,646 $ 9,719 $ 2,067 $ 1,898 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.68 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.67 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 12,650 12,553 12,681 12,575 Diluted 13,218 12,804 13,127 12,959

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) 06/30/24 06/30/23 Assets Current assets Cash $ 4,558 $ 5,921 Accounts receivable, net 40,932 48,391 Inventories, net 47,901 59,167 Vendor deposits 1,657 2,291 Contract assets 1,222 1,181 Other current assets 5,671 8,547 Total current assets 101,941 125,498 Equipment and improvements, net 13,950 12,953 Operating lease assets 8,078 8,714 Intangible assets, net 22,022 24,128 Goodwill 75,102 73,388 Other assets 9,566 9,166 Total assets $ 230,659 $ 253,847 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 30,904 $ 38,730 Accrued employee expenses 11,370 10,724 Customer deposits 24,419 23,296 Contract liabilities - 668 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,110 3,027 Total current liabilities 69,803 76,445 Deferred income taxes, net 5,498 5,023 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,849 6,554 Long-term debt, net 12,903 34,869 Total liabilities 94,053 122,891 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value - - Common stock, $.025 par value 322 318 Additional paid-in capital 106,540 101,225 Treasury stock (4,439) (3,195) Retained earnings 34,183 32,608 Total shareholders' equity 136,606 130,956 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 230,659 $ 253,847



EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the twelve months ended 06/30/24 06/30/23 Operating activities: Net income $ 5,646 $ 9,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,983 6,024 Amortization of debt discount 34 29 Provision for bad debt expense 688 710 Non-cash lease expense 14 93 Stock compensation 4,974 3,062 Inventory reserve 54 (178) Provision for deferred income taxes 475 357 Other 25 (103) (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable 7,028 (5,664) Inventories 11,901 (8,302) Vendor deposits 634 (527) Contract assets (41) 338 Other assets 2,476 (4,296) (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,234) (4,164) Accrued employee expenses 646 2,114 Customer deposits 1,017 1,567 Contract liabilities (668) 161 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,652 940 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,867) (3,708) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,949) (2,278) Net cash used by investing activities (6,816) (5,986) Financing activities: Dividends paid (4,071) - Proceeds from borrowings 62,500 77,000 Debt repayments (84,500) (70,000) Repurchases of common stock in satisfaction of employee tax withholding obligations (1,244) (125) Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 116 118 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (27,199) 6,993 Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,363) 1,947 Cash at beginning of period 5,921 3,974 Cash at end of period $ 4,558 $ 5,921

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the twelve months ended 06/30/24 06/30/23 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,783 $ 2,469 Cash paid for income taxes $ 4,575 $ 3,099 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities: Common stock issued for acquisitions $ 229 $ 503

The following table reconciles net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Amortization of Share-based Compensation (in thousands) Unaudited Unaudited 12-Months

Ended 12-Months

Ended 3-Months

Ended 3-Months

Ended 06/30/24 06/30/23 06/30/24 06/30/23 Net Income $ 5,646 $ 9,719 $ 2,067 $ 1,898 Provision for Income Taxes 3,238 4,280 1,109 1,328 Interest Expense, Net 2,744 2,507 476 788 Depreciation and Amortization 5,983 6,024 1,491 1,615 Amortization of Share-based Compensation 4,974 3,062 1,018 795 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,585 $ 25,592 $ 6,161 $ 6,424

