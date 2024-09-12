Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A2QHYP | ISIN: US89422G1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 17R
Berlin
13.09.24
11:00 Uhr
11,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 23:06 Uhr
13 Leser
Travere Therapeutics, Inc.: Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on September 10, 2024, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants to six new employees, consisting of inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 33,500 shares of its common stock. These inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan ("2018 Plan"), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent - that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope - today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

Contact Info

Media:
888-969-7879
mediarelations@travere.com		Investors:
888-969-7879
IR@travere.com

