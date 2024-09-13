Dubai-based developer Amea Power has agreed to build a 1 GW solar plant with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and an additional 300 MWh BESS. This follows the signing of two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. Amea Power, based in Dubai, is developing two large-scale renewable projects in Egypt after securing two PPAs with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. The first project involves a 1 GW solar plant with a 600 MWh BESS in the Benban area. The second project is a 300 MWh BESS at the site of Amea Power's 500 MW Abydos solar array, which ...

