The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) are each investing €100 million ($110. 8 million) in small- and medium-scale solar and onshore wind projects in South Africa. Together, they have now committed €600 million under South Africa's Embedded Generation Investment Programme (EGIP). The EIB and the DBSA are each investing €100 million in renewable energy projects in South Africa's private sector. The funding comes after a €400 million financing round announced at COP27 in 2022 for DBSA's embedded generation investment scheme. The program targets small- ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...