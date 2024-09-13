Leaders with LTIMindtree, Foundever, Limitless, Daimler Truck AG, NatWest named gold winners in five award categories

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced the winners of the second annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, recognizing women and their achievements in the digital world.

At a live, virtual award ceremony the evening of September 12, leaders with LTIMindtree, Foundever, Limitless, Daimler Truck AG and NatWest were honored as gold winners in five categories, as selected by a panel of industry judges. Silver and bronze winners were also recognized, along with the down-selected finalists, known as luminaries, for each category.

"Congratulations to each of the finalists, luminaries and winners of the 2024 ISG Women in Digital Awards," said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "We are inspired by the depth and breadth of each woman's talent and accomplishments, and we are delighted to recognize their achievements."

An independent panel of judges, comprised of Pooja Arora, strategic account manager, retail, Tech Mahindra; Pal Bhusate, CEO and founder of Kinseed; Isabelle Roux-Chenu, former Capgemini executive, and Lois Coatney, ISG partner and president, ISG EMEA sales and consulting, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact:



Gold Winner: Caitlin Kearney, senior user experience consultant, LTIMindtree

Silver Winner: Georgia Shaw, associate client executive, Atos

Bronze Winner: Elisa de Leeuw, digital strategy lead, Shell

Women's Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world:



Gold Winner: Benedita Miranda, general manager of the multilingual region at Foundever

Silver Winner: Cynthia Fortlage, founder of CAF Services

Bronze Winner: Carolin Schaefer, head of IT for finance, procurement, HR sales at PowerCoSE

Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions:



Gold Winner: Eryn Peters, principal, Startup Consortium

Silver Winner: Aparna Kasbekar, vice president, BFSI, and Nordics leader, LTIMindtree

Bronze Winner: Sin Yee How, enterprise portfolio manager, Shell

Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills:



Gold Winner: Andrea Seidel, director, IT infrastructure, Daimler Truck AG

Silver Winner: Laura Duffey, IDT GM low carbon solutions, Shell

Bronze Winner: Lakshmi Varada, vice president, digital engineering and operations, Zooplus SE

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer at NatWest, was chosen by the judges as the Digital Titan of the Year for EMEA from all regional nominees, recognizing her as the most outstanding woman in digital for 2024.

The awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded in 2023 to the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, including India. In 2024, the global program had a total of 458 finalists, who are listed in the online ISG Women in Digital eBook.

Awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented September 19, at 6 p.m., AEST. Awards for the Americas were presented September 5.

"Each woman nominated for the ISG Women in Digital Awards EMEA has demonstrated remarkable talent, resilience and vision, and it is an honor to celebrate their accomplishments," said Kimberly Tobias, ISG director and head of the ISG Women in Digital program. "The ISG Women in Digital Awards program hopes to create a supportive community and inspire advancements in gender parity that are as rapid and agile as the technology our shared industry supports."

The ISG Women in Digital program was established in 2018 as a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. In addition to the ISG Women in Digital Awards, the community hosts a LinkedIn page, ISG Digital Dish webcasts and events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

