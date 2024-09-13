Presentations highlight BostonGene's comprehensive profiling, revealing potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets that expand treatment options and advance support for biomarker-driven clinical trials

BostonGene a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it will present three abstracts at ESMO Congress 2024. This globally recognized oncology event brings together clinicians, researchers, patient advocates and healthcare professionals to share and discuss the latest advancements in translational cancer research. The Congress aims to highlight potentially practice-changing data and foster multidisciplinary discussions to enhance treatment options for cancer patients.

The ESMO Congress 2024 will take place from September 13 to 17 in Barcelona, Spain, at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via.

BostonGene session details are as follows:

Abstract: 1115P

Title: Multiomics clustering of patients with cutaneous melanoma to reveal survival trends based on tumor immune evasion features

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Multiomic analysis of genomic and transcriptomic data related to immune escape in a cutaneous melanoma cohort revealed five distinct tumor-immune microenvironment (TiME) types that influence patient survival.

Abstract: 1773P

Title: Genomic and transcriptomic analysis of chondrosarcomas to explore new potential treatment options

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Comprehensive profiling of a chondrosarcoma (CS) cohort identified potential biomarkers and drug targets. Tumor microenvironment analysis revealed a high prevalence of non-immune-enriched subtypes, suggesting that nonimmunotherapeutic treatment options may be more appropriate.

Research conducted in collaboration with Sarcoma Oncology Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Abstract: 1777P

Title: Molecular profiling from next-generation sequencing (NGS) reveals new potential therapeutic targets in patients with pediatric-type sarcomas

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Comprehensive molecular profiling revealed targetable events that could benefit older patients with pediatric-type fusion-driven sarcoma by expanding potential therapeutic options and allowing for inclusion in biomarker-driven trials without strict age limits.

Research conducted in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, and Sarcoma Oncology Research Center

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Maria Proia at maria.proia@bostongene.com. For more information, please visit the ESMO Congress 2024 website.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a software-driven biotechnology company at the intersection of technology and biology, dedicated to advancing and personalizing cancer medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients' molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that propel precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

