Antiscalants Market worth $5.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Antiscalants Market by Type, Application (Power & Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Municipal Water Treatment & Desalination, Food & Beverage, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Pulp & Paper), Process Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2024 to USD 5.9 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The antiscalants market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various major economies for different applications such as power & construction, oil & gas, mining, municipal water treatment & desalination, food & beverage, chemical & pharmaceutical, pulp & paper and other applications as well. Stricter environmental regulations and the need for sustainable practices are driving industries to adopt advanced technologies such as squeeze treatment, extended-release scale inhibitor technology and other technologies as well. Additionally, the rapid expansion of oil & gas industries, which require antiscalants in various applications, is further propelling the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antiscalants Market"

256 - Tables

60 - Figures

281 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=482

Sulfonates type is expected to have highest CAGR in terms of value & volume during the forecast period.

Sulfonates type antiscalants is expected to have highest CAGR of 5.6% and 4.0% in terms of value & volume during the forecast period. Sulfonates work on the principal mechanism of distorting the crystal structure and threshold effects. They contain minimal acidity values, enabling them to function in lower pH ranges. Sulfonate antiscalants effectively disperse calcium sulfate, silica, and iron deposits, thus safeguarding equipment from damage and maintaining optimal system performance. Sulfonate-based products are mainly used as copolymers. Polyvinyl sulfonate is resistant to inorganic scales, particularly barium sulphate scale inhibition. Due to their calcium tolerance and high thermal stability, sulfonate-based scale inhibitors are mainly used in the oil & gas sector for downhole chemical injection and squeeze operation.

Power & construction application is anticipated to have the second largest market share in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Power & construction is estimated to have second largest market share in application segment in terms of value, one of the common problems related to the power industry is mineral scaling. Suspended matter and dissolved solids present in the water used for various processes, are primarily responsible. Due to the low solubility of compounds during heat extraction from geothermal fluid, the insoluble minerals are deposited as scales. Antiscalants work effectively to control scale formations, which are unwanted since they could contain calcium sulfate, calcium phosphates, metal silicates, and calcium carbonate. The ability of antiscalants to prevent the formation of mineral scales is a crucial application area in the power and construction industries, as this scaling process can seriously influence equipment efficiency and lifetime. In power plants, antiscalants are critical in preventing scale buildup in evaporator cooling systems, boilers, and heat exchangers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=482

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the global antiscalants market both in terms of value & volume, by region, during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa region is experiencing growth in the antiscalants market. The Middle East & Africa has emerged as a region offering significant opportunities for major global players to establish their manufacturing facilities owing to its strategic location between Asia Pacific and Europe. The power & construction application in the region is highly active and influence the growth of the antiscalants market. Also, Desalination has become part of the significant infrastructure in the Middle East, providing a crucial source of fresh water to a region where the climate is arid and, therefore, plagued by low water availability and high evaporation rates. Antiscalants have been beneficial for converting the sea water into purified water.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=482

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the antiscalants market. These are Dow (US), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab (US), Solenis (US), Kemira (Finland), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Clariant (Switzerland), Veolia (France), Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A (Italy). And others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Biocides Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/scale-inhibitors-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/scale-inhibitors.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antiscalants-market-worth-5-9-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302247486.html