Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
13.09.24
10:45 Uhr
16,730 Euro
-0,150
-0,89 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,74016,99012:35
16,74016,99012:35
PR Newswire
13.09.2024 12:18 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - 2024 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi Plc - 2024 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

13 September 2024

Mondi Group - 2024 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

On 1 August 2024 Mondi plc announced that it will pay an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 23.33 euro cents per ordinary share on Friday 27 September 2024. The dividend will be paid in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the interim dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 9 September 2024. It was stated in the announcement on 1 August that the exchange rate for the interim dividend payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.84398. Therefore, the equivalent interim dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 19.69005.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the interim dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 19.69500. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 459.48435.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 1 August 2024.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2023, Mondi had revenues of €7.3 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.