Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in London on 7 October 2024. Full details of the AGM, including instructions for proxy voting by registered shareholders, are available on the Company's Investor Relations website https://investors.polestar.com/.

As announced on 18 June, Håkan Samuelsson intends to retire as Board Chair at the AGM, with Winfried Vahland taking on the role. Christine Gorjanc and Xiaojie Shen (Laura) have also been proposed for election as new Directors at the Annual General Meeting. Subject to their elections, Christine Gorjanc is appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee and Xiaojie Shen (Laura) appointed as member of the Audit Committee.

Additionally, Francesca Gamboni, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Volvo Cars is proposed to succeed Jim Rowan as representative of Volvo Cars on the Polestar Board of Directors. This change of representation reflects the relationship of the Company with Volvo Cars, which remains a major shareholder and key operational partner.

Winfried Vahland, incoming Chair, says: "I want to express my gratitude to both Håkan and Jim and look forward to working with our Board and Management as we continue to strengthen Polestar's position as the leading, performance EV brand."

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Polestar with a unique position and growing model line-up that will provide the foundation for our success. My conviction of this success is reflected in my decision to invest 100% of my net remuneration as Chair for 2024 and 2025 in Polestar shares."

About Francesca Gamboni

Francesca is Chief Supply Chain Officer at Volvo Cars, with responsibilities for procurement, supply chain and manufacturing. She has extensive experience in automotive and relevant industries, including senior supply chain roles at Accell Group, Stellantis, Renault-Nissan, and Alcan (now Rio Tinto), along with time spent at Bosch. Francesca holds a Master of Science in Industrial Technology Engineering.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Polestar plans to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026. Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback, launched in 2019. Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, launched in late 2022. Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed, is launching in phases through 2023 and into 2024. Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.

The Polestar 0 project supports the company's ambitious goal of creating a truly climate-neutral production car by 2030. The research initiative also aims to create a sense of urgency to act on the climate crisis, by challenging employees, suppliers and the wider automotive industry, to drive towards zero.

