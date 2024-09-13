Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that it will present a poster with updated results from the RINGSIDE Phase 2 clinical trial of AL102 for the treatment of desmoid tumors at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held in Barcelona from 13-17 September 2024.

Enrollment in the Phase 3 portion of RINGSIDE was completed in February 2024, and Immunome expects to report topline data from that trial in the second half of 2025.

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be made available in the "Events Presentations" portion of Immunome's website.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Updated Results of the RINGSIDE Phase 2 Trial and Open-Label Extension of AL102 for the Treatment of Desmoid Tumors(Abstract #1766P)

Presenter: Bernd Kasper, MD, PhD, Mannheim Cancer Center at the Mannheim University Medical Center,

Date: September 14, 2024

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). In addition to a portfolio of discovery-stage ADCs, our pipeline includes AL102, a gamma secretase inhibitor currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors, as well as IM-1021, a ROR1 ADC, and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, both of which are the subject of INDs expected to be submitted in the first quarter of 2025. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as "will," "expects" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Immunome's expected timing for providing topline data for the Phase 3 RINGSIDE Part B trial and other statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Immunome's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that Immunome will not be able to realize the benefits of its strategic transactions; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome's product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the risk that Immunome's product candidates fail to achieve their intended endpoints; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2024, and in Immunome's other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Immunome assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240913809373/en/

Contacts:

Immunome Contact:

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com