Freitag, 13.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clean Motion AB

With effect from September 16, 2024, the unit rights in Clean Motion AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including September 25, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CLEMO UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022727293              
Order book ID:  356383                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                



With effect from September 16, 2024, the paid subscription units in Clean
Motion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including October 18, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CLEMO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022727301              
Order book ID:  356384                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
