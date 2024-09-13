Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clean Motion AB

With effect from September 16, 2024, the unit rights in Clean Motion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 25, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CLEMO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022727293 Order book ID: 356383 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick With effect from September 16, 2024, the paid subscription units in Clean Motion AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 18, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLEMO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022727301 Order book ID: 356384 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB