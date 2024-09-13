Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) says the island added 2. 7 GW of new solar capacity last year, bringing its total capacity to 12. 41 GW by December 2023. Feed-in tariffs for installations up to 100 kW continue to drive the market. Taiwan reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 12. 418 MW at the end of December 2023, according to new figures from the MoEA. Last year, the island deployed around 2. 7 GW of new PV capacity, after installing around 2 GW in both 2023 and 2022. "Solar power currently meets demand peaks in the daytime for six hours, therefore, shifting the focus of ...

