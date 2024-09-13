XORTX Therapeutics Inc.: XORTX Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held Thursday, September 12, 2024.



A total of 889,288 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 31% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including election of all seven management nominees (Anthony Giovinazzo (Chair), Allen Davidoff (CEO), William Farley, Abigail Jenkins, Raymond Pratt, Patrick Treanor and Paul Van Damme) to the board of directors of the Company, the appointment of Smythe LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration, and re-approval of the stock option plan. Detailed results are available in the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Anthony Giovinazzo, Chairman, stated,

"This year's shareholder meeting included the election of two recently appointed directors, Abigail Jenkins and Patrick Treanor. Along with myself and Allen Davidoff, XORTX's CEO, the XORTX board comprises an experienced biotech board with significant expertise in advancing clinical trials, the regulatory approval environment, commercialization, marketing and public company governance.

In addition to further bolstering the XORTX board of directors, this past year saw advancements in the Company's intellectual property portfolio and continued pioneering research studies in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) sponsored by XORTX. These studies, along with the recent peer-reviewed research highlighting genetic factors are linked to kidney disease, not only support the Company's treatment approach but also deepens the understanding of ADPKD and may broaden therapeutic approaches for treatment. I look forward to further reporting on XORTX as the Company progresses."

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead, XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 2) our secondary program in XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection. In addition, XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX is available at www.xortx.com.



