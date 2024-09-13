OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) reported consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $307.2 million compared to consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $221.8 million. Consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $31.0 million compared to consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $47.8 million. Finally, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $14.4 million compared to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $(5.8) million.

Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $1.3 billion compared to consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, of $1.0 billion. Consolidated net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $34.1 million compared to consolidated net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, of $58.5 million. Finally, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $117.0 million compared to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* of $74.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

SelectQuote Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, commented, "2024 was another successful and strong year for SelectQuote across both Senior Medicare Advantage distribution and our Healthcare Services business, driven by SelectRx. On a consolidated basis our fiscal year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outperformed the midpoint of our original forecast by 17% and 26%, respectively. This marks the 10th consecutive quarter of outperformance versus our internal expectations, reaffirming our strategy to prioritize profitability and cash efficiency over volume growth. Revenue growth was driven primarily by 68% growth in SelectRx members and increasing utilization. Our profitability was driven by another strong year of execution in Senior, which achieved a 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin, similar to a very strong fiscal 2023. Additionally, our Healthcare Services segment achieved its 5th straight quarter of profitability ending the year with Adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million, which compares to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.8 million in fiscal 2023. Lastly, SelectQuote has signed a non-binding letter of intent to complete an initial commissions receivable securitization of approximately $100 million with certain of our term lenders. Provided this deal closes in the coming weeks, we believe this will be an important first step in our strategic imperative to optimizing our balance sheet capacity, lowering our funding costs, and extending our debt maturities."

Mr. Danker continued, "SelectQuote's unique healthcare information platform remains best positioned as a value creation conduit, efficiently connecting a large and growing population of Americans in need of coverage and care with the best providers, based on each of their distinct personal needs."

Segment Results

We currently report on four segments: 1) Senior, 2) Healthcare Services, 3) Life, and 4) Auto & Home. The performance measures of the segments include total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA*. Costs of commissions and other services revenue, cost of goods sold-pharmacy revenue, marketing and advertising, selling, general, and administrative, and technical development operating expenses that are directly attributable to a segment are reported within the applicable segment. Indirect costs of revenue, marketing and advertising, selling, general, and administrative, and technical development operating expenses are allocated to each segment based on varying metrics such as headcount. Adjusted EBITDA is our segment profit measure to evaluate the operating performance of our business. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus: (i) interest expense, net; (ii) benefit for income taxes; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) share-based compensation; (v) goodwill, long-lived asset, and intangible assets impairments; (vi) transaction costs; (vii) loss on disposal of property, equipment and software, net; and (viii) other non-recurring expenses and income. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Senior

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Senior segment for the periods presented:

(in thousands) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Revenue $ 114,143 $ 103,592 10 % $ 655,849 $ 590,131 11 % Adjusted EBITDA* 27,872 16,147 73 % 166,744 155,077 8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 24 % 16 % 25 % 26 %

Operating Metrics

Submitted Policies

Submitted policies are counted when an individual completes an application with our licensed agent and provides authorization to the agent to submit the application to the insurance carrier partner. The applicant may have additional actions to take before the application will be reviewed by the insurance carrier.

The following table shows the number of submitted policies for the periods presented:

4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Medicare Advantage 117,091 114,383 2 % 720,027 652,630 10 % Medicare Supplement 456 539 (15 )% 2,790 3,444 (19 )% Dental, Vision and Hearing 12,821 14,668 (13 )% 61,713 74,181 (17 )% Prescription Drug Plan 404 351 15 % 3,100 2,433 27 % Other 1,579 2,099 (25 )% 5,303 7,501 (29 )% Total 132,351 132,040 - % 792,933 740,189 7 %

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Approved Policies

Approved policies represents the number of submitted policies that were approved by our insurance carrier partners for the identified product during the indicated period. Not all approved policies will go in force.

The following table shows the number of approved policies for the periods presented:

4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Medicare Advantage 107,272 110,027 (3 )% 625,245 577,567 8 % Medicare Supplement 307 435 (29 )% 1,885 2,619 (28 )% Dental, Vision and Hearing 10,995 12,884 (15 )% 52,469 60,824 (14 )% Prescription Drug Plan 545 350 56 % 3,229 2,144 51 % Other 2,002 1,356 48 % 4,836 5,288 (9 )% Total 121,121 125,052 (3 )% 687,664 648,442 6 %

Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Policy

Lifetime value of commissions per approved policy represents commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of an approved policy based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints. The lifetime value of commissions per approved policy is equal to the sum of the commission revenue due upon the initial sale of a policy, and when applicable, an estimate of future renewal commissions.

The following table shows the lifetime value of commissions per approved policy for the periods presented:

(dollars per policy): 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Medicare Advantage $ 847 $ 830 2 % $ 910 $ 877 4 % Medicare Supplement 245 1,207 (80 )% 967 1,030 (6 )% Dental, Vision and Hearing 168 121 39 % 114 100 14 % Prescription Drug Plan 181 185 (2 )% 228 207 10 % Other 282 105 169 % 115 101 14 %

Healthcare Services

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Healthcare Services segment for the periods presented:

(in thousands) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Revenue $ 145,223 $ 82,803 75 % $ 478,508 $ 252,075 90 % Adjusted EBITDA* 909 1,685 (46 )% 7,821 (22,769 ) NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 1 % 2 % 2 % (9 )%

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Operating Metrics

Members

The total number of SelectRx members represents the amount of active customers to which an order has been shipped and the prescriptions per day represents the total average prescriptions shipped per business day. These two metrics are the primary drivers of revenue for Healthcare Services.

The following table shows the total number of SelectRx members as of the periods presented:

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total SelectRx Members 82,385 49,044

The total number of SelectRx members increased by 68% as of June 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2023, due to our operating strategy to grow SelectRx.

The following table shows the average prescriptions shipped per day for the periods presented:

FY 2024 FY 2023 Prescriptions Per Day 18,935 10,657

Combined Senior and Healthcare Services - Consumer Per Unit Economics

The opportunity to leverage our existing database and distribution model to improve access to healthcare services for our consumers has created a need for us to review our key metrics related to our per unit economics. As we think about the revenue and expenses for Healthcare Services, we note that they are derived from the marketing acquisition costs associated with the sale of an MA or MS policy, some of which costs are allocated directly to Healthcare Services, and therefore determined that our per unit economics measure should include components from both Senior and Healthcare Services. See details of revenue and expense items included in the calculation below.

Combined Senior and Healthcare Services consumer per unit economics represents total MA and MS commissions; other product commissions; other revenues, including revenues from Healthcare Services; and operating expenses associated with Senior and Healthcare Services, each shown per number of approved MA and MS policies over a given time period. Management assesses the business on a per-unit basis to help ensure that the revenue opportunity associated with a successful policy sale is attractive relative to the marketing acquisition cost. Because not all acquired leads result in a successful policy sale, all per-policy metrics are based on approved policies, which is the measure that triggers revenue recognition.

The MA and MS commission per MA/MS policy represents the LTV for policies sold in the period. Other commission per MA/MS policy represents the LTV for other products sold in the period, including DVH prescription drug plan, and other products, which management views as additional commission revenue on our agents' core function of MA/MS policy sales. Pharmacy revenue per MA/MS policy represents revenue from SelectRx, and other revenue per MA/MS policy represents revenue from Population Health, production bonuses, marketing development funds, lead generation revenue, and adjustments from the Company's reassessment of its cohorts' transaction prices. Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy represents all of the operating expenses within Senior and Healthcare Services. The revenue to customer acquisition cost ("CAC") multiple represents total revenue as a multiple of total marketing acquisition cost, which represents the direct costs of acquiring leads. These costs are included in marketing and advertising expense within the total operating expenses per MA/MS policy.

The following table shows combined Senior and Healthcare Services consumer per unit economics for the periods presented. Based on the seasonality of Senior and the fluctuations between quarters, we believe that the most relevant view of per unit economics is on a rolling 12-month basis. All per MA/MS policy metrics below are based on the sum of approved MA/MS policies, as both products have similar commission profiles.

Twelve Months Ended June 30, (dollars per approved policy): 2024 2023 MA and MS approved policies 627,130 580,186 MA and MS commission per MA / MS policy $ 910 $ 877 Other commission per MA/MS policy 12 12 Pharmacy revenue per MA/MS policy 741 412 Other revenue per MA/MS policy 146 150 Total revenue per MA / MS policy 1,809 1,451 Total operating expenses per MA / MS policy (1,530 ) (1,224 ) Adjusted EBITDA per MA/MS policy * $ 279 $ 227 Adjusted EBITDA Margin per MA/MS policy * 15 % 16 % Revenue / CAC multiple 4.5X 4.1X

Total revenue per MA/MS policy increased 25% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in pharmacy revenue. Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy increased 25% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, driven by an increase in cost of goods sold-pharmacy revenue for Healthcare Services due to the growth of the business, offset by a decrease in our marketing and advertising costs.

Life

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Life segment for the periods presented:

(in thousands) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Revenue $ 42,074 $ 38,052 11 % $ 157,930 $ 145,832 8 % Adjusted EBITDA* 7,217 6,702 8 % 20,164 23,073 (13 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 17 % 18 % 13 % 16 %

Operating Metrics

Life premium represents the total premium value for all policies that were approved by the relevant insurance carrier partner and for which the policy document was sent to the policyholder and payment information was received by the relevant insurance carrier partner during the indicated period. Because our commissions are earned based on a percentage of total premium, total premium volume for a given period is the key driver of revenue for our Life segment.

The following table shows term and final expense premiums for the periods presented:

(in thousands) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Term Premiums $ 18,074 $ 20,507 (12 )% $ 70,450 $ 68,941 2 % Final Expense Premiums 23,789 18,960 25 % 86,600 77,725 11 % Total $ 41,863 $ 39,467 6 % $ 157,050 $ 146,666 7 %

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Auto & Home

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Auto & Home segment for the periods presented:

(in thousands) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Revenue $ 7,580 $ (1,266 ) (1) 699 % $ 36,228 $ 21,862 (1) 66 % Adjusted EBITDA* 2,474 (7,235 ) (1) NM 14,127 81 (1) NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 33 % NM 39 % - %

(1) Decrease is due to the impact of the $10.4 million change in estimate related to the mutual termination of a contract with a certain Auto & Home carrier to provide for the ability to migrate the book of business to other carriers.

Operating Metrics

Auto & Home premium represents the total premium value of all new policies that were approved by our insurance carrier partners during the indicated period. Because our commissions are earned based on a percentage of total premium, total premium volume for a given period is the key driver of revenue for our Auto & Home segment.

The following table shows premiums for the periods presented:

(in thousands): 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change Premiums $ 13,891 $ 14,460 (4 )% $ 56,637 $ 50,917 11 %

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Earnings Conference Call

SelectQuote, Inc. will host a conference call with the investment community on September 13, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login'show=7297aa9f&confId=70516. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. The event will also be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding our GAAP financial results, we have presented in this release Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and certain add-backs for non-cash or non-recurring expenses, including restructuring and share-based compensation expenses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income margin. We monitor and have presented in this release Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Reconciliations of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA are presented below beginning on page 13.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other significant public health events; our reliance on a limited number of insurance carrier partners and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; existing and future laws and regulations affecting the health insurance market; changes in health insurance products offered by our insurance carrier partners and the health insurance market generally; insurance carriers offering products and services directly to consumers; changes to commissions paid by insurance carriers and underwriting practices; competition with brokers, exclusively online brokers and carriers who opt to sell policies directly to consumers; competition from government-run health insurance exchanges; developments in the U.S. health insurance system; our dependence on revenue from carriers in our senior segment and downturns in the senior health as well as life, automotive and home insurance industries; our ability to develop new offerings and penetrate new vertical markets; risks from third-party products; failure to enroll individuals during the Medicare annual enrollment period; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our dependence on lead providers and ability to compete for leads; failure to obtain and/or convert sales leads to actual sales of insurance policies; access to data from consumers and insurance carriers; accuracy of information provided from and to consumers during the insurance shopping process; cost-effective advertisement through internet search engines; ability to contact consumers and market products by telephone; global economic conditions, including inflation; disruption to operations as a result of future acquisitions; significant estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our financial statements; impairment of goodwill; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with NYSE listing standards; potential litigation and other legal proceedings or inquiries; our existing and future indebtedness; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; access to additional capital; failure to protect our intellectual property and our brand; fluctuations in our financial results caused by seasonality; accuracy and timeliness of commissions reports from insurance carriers; timing of insurance carriers' approval and payment practices; factors that impact our estimate of the constrained lifetime value of commissions per policyholder; changes in accounting rules, tax legislation and other legislation; disruptions or failures of our technological infrastructure and platform; failure to maintain relationships with third-party service providers; cybersecurity breaches or other attacks involving our systems or those of our insurance carrier partners or third-party service providers; our ability to protect consumer information and other data; failure to market and sell Medicare plans effectively or in compliance with laws; and other factors related to our pharmacy business, including manufacturing or supply chain disruptions, access to and demand for prescription drugs, and regulatory changes or other industry developments that may affect our pharmacy operations. For a further discussion of these and other risk factors that could impact our future results and performance, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report") and subsequent periodic reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health, and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads.

With an ecosystem offering high touchpoints for consumers across Insurance, Medicare, Pharmacy, and Value-Based Care, the company now has four core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Healthcare Services, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior serves the needs of a demographic that sees around 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. SelectQuote Healthcare Services is comprised of the SelectRx Pharmacy, a specialized medication management pharmacy, and Population Health which proactively connects its members with best-in-class healthcare services that fit each member's unique healthcare needs. The platform improves health outcomes and lowers healthcare costs through proactive engagement and access to high-value healthcare solutions.

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,690 $ 83,156 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively 150,035 154,565 Commissions receivable-current 119,871 111,148 Other current assets 20,327 14,355 Total current assets 332,923 363,224 COMMISSIONS RECEIVABLE-Net 761,446 729,350 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT-Net 18,973 27,452 SOFTWARE-Net 13,978 14,740 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 23,437 23,563 INTANGIBLE ASSETS-Net 10,194 10,200 GOODWILL 29,438 29,136 OTHER ASSETS 3,519 21,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,193,908 $ 1,219,251 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 36,587 $ 27,577 Accrued expenses 16,904 16,993 Accrued compensation and benefits 57,594 49,966 Operating lease liabilities-current 4,709 5,175 Current portion of long-term debt 45,854 33,883 Contract liabilities 8,066 1,691 Other current liabilities 4,873 1,972 Total current liabilities 174,587 137,257 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET-less current portion 637,480 664,625 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 37,478 39,581 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 25,685 27,892 OTHER LIABILITIES 1,877 2,926 Total liabilities 877,107 872,281 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.01 par value 1,694 1,669 Additional paid-in capital 580,764 567,266 Accumulated deficit (269,769 ) (235,644 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,112 13,679 Total shareholders' equity 316,801 346,970 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,193,908 $ 1,219,251

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE: Commissions and other services $ 165,656 $ 141,873 $ 856,923 $ 763,301 Pharmacy 141,552 79,905 464,853 239,547 Total revenue 307,208 221,778 1,321,776 1,002,848 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of commissions and other services revenue 64,548 65,697 318,798 301,524 Cost of goods sold-pharmacy revenue 120,644 71,211 405,004 225,963 Marketing and advertising 70,181 63,521 358,858 301,245 Selling, general, and administrative 43,993 49,856 141,042 136,518 Technical development 9,233 7,154 33,524 26,015 Total operating costs and expenses 308,599 257,439 1,257,226 991,265 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1,391 ) (35,661 ) 64,550 11,583 INTEREST EXPENSE, NET (23,409 ) (21,721 ) (93,551 ) (80,606 ) OTHER EXPENSE, NET (15 ) (3 ) (65 ) (121 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (24,815 ) (57,385 ) (29,066 ) (69,144 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 6,202 (9,547 ) 5,059 (10,600 ) NET LOSS $ (31,017 ) $ (47,838 ) $ (34,125 ) $ (58,544 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.35 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.35 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING USED IN PER SHARE AMOUNTS: Basic 169,204 166,709 168,519 166,140 Diluted 169,204 166,709 168,519 166,140 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) NET OF TAX: Change in cash flow hedge (2,364 ) 605 (9,567 ) 1,963 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (2,364 ) 605 (9,567 ) 1,963 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (33,381 ) $ (47,233 ) $ (43,692 ) $ (56,581 )

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (31,017 ) $ (47,838 ) $ (34,125 ) $ (58,544 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,407 6,794 24,998 27,881 Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software 523 364 536 754 Impairment of long-lived assets - 17,332 - 17,332 Share-based compensation expense 3,304 2,785 13,816 11,310 Deferred income taxes 3,314 (9,760 ) 1,163 (11,176 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 1,279 2,426 6,142 8,676 Write-off of debt issuance costs - - 293 710 Accrued interest payable in kind 5,254 3,565 19,577 12,015 Non-cash lease expense 404 1,070 2,349 4,185 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 103,722 37,921 5,203 (24,817 ) Commissions receivable (48,194 ) (18,964 ) (40,819 ) (1,872 ) Other assets 653 (2,997 ) (1,967 ) 169 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (28,726 ) (10,089 ) 7,347 (3,649 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,095 ) (1,312 ) (4,897 ) (5,643 ) Other liabilities 4,167 12,161 15,620 3,292 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,995 (6,542 ) 15,236 (19,377 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (268 ) (391 ) (3,382 ) (1,447 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment - - 253 - Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (2,219 ) (1,874 ) (8,284 ) (7,678 ) Acquisition of business (3,433 ) - (3,433 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (5,920 ) (2,265 ) (14,846 ) (9,125 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on Term Loans (8,471 ) - (38,883 ) (17,833 ) Payments on other debt (37 ) (35 ) (149 ) (158 ) Proceeds from common stock options exercised and employee stock purchase plan 74 - 81 1,187 Payments of tax withholdings related to net share settlement of equity awards (1 ) - (374 ) (40 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (758 ) - (1,531 ) (10,110 ) Payment of acquisition holdback - (50 ) - (2,385 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,193 ) (85 ) (40,856 ) (29,339 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 4,882 (8,892 ) (40,466 ) (57,841 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-Beginning of period 37,808 92,048 83,156 140,997 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-End of period $ 42,690 $ 83,156 $ 42,690 $ 83,156

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA to Loss before income tax expense (benefit) Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Senior Healthcare

Services Life Auto &

Home Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 27,872 $ 909 $ 7,217 $ 2,474 $ 38,472 Corporate & elimination of intersegment profits (24,115 ) Adjusted EBITDA 14,357 Share-based compensation expense (3,304 ) Transaction costs (5,529 ) Depreciation and amortization (6,407 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (523 ) Interest expense, net (23,409 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) $ (24,815 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Senior Healthcare

Services Life Auto &

Home Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 16,147 $ 1,685 $ 6,702 $ (7,235 ) $ 17,299 Corporate & elimination of intersegment profits (23,122 ) Adjusted EBITDA (5,823 ) Share-based compensation expense (2,785 ) Transaction costs (2,568 ) Depreciation and amortization (6,793 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (363 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (17,332 ) Interest expense, net (21,721 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) $ (57,385 )

Year Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Senior Healthcare

Services Life Auto &

Home Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 166,744 $ 7,821 $ 20,164 $ 14,127 $ 208,856 Corporate & elimination of intersegment profits (91,863 ) Adjusted EBITDA 116,993 Share-based compensation expense (13,816 ) Transaction costs (13,158 ) Depreciation and amortization (24,998 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (536 ) Interest expense, net (93,551 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) $ (29,066 )

Year Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Senior Healthcare

Services Life Auto &

Home Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 155,077 $ (22,769 ) $ 23,073 $ 81 $ 155,462 Corporate & elimination of intersegment profits (81,159 ) Adjusted EBITDA 74,303 Share-based compensation expense (11,310 ) Transaction costs (5,569 ) Depreciation and amortization (27,881 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (749 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (17,332 ) Interest expense, net (80,606 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) $ (69,144 )

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Guidance net loss to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation, year ending June 30, 2025: (in thousands) Range Net loss $ (42,000 ) $ (6,000 ) Income tax benefit (16,000 ) (2,000 ) Interest expense, net 102,000 92,000 Depreciation and amortization 24,000 20,000 Share-based compensation expense 16,000 13,000 Transaction costs 6,000 3,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,000 $ 120,000

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen

877-678-4083

investorrelations@selectquote.com

Media:

Matt Gunter

913-286-4931

matt.gunter@selectquote.com