MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: IVDA) announced that it has approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of the outstanding and authorized shares of its common stock and corresponding adjustment to the publicly traded common stock purchase warrants.

Pursuant to the reverse stock split, each eight (8) shares of the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, will be automatically combined and converted into one (1) outstanding share of common stock. In addition, the current publicly traded common stock purchase warrants (NASDAQ:IVDAW) will be proportionately adjusted under the current terms of the warrant agreement so that each 8 warrants will be entitled to acquire one share of common stock at a revised purchase price per share of $34.00 ($4.25 per warrant) The split will also reduce the number of the Company's authorized common stock from 37,500,000 shares to 4,687,500 shares.

The Company will continue to be subject to periodic reporting and other requirements under the Securities and Exchange Act and the common stock and common stock purchase warrants will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market "IVDA" and "IVDAW," respectively.

David Ly, Chairman and CEO of the Company, indicated that the purpose of the reverse stock split is to maintain the Company's listing of its common stock and publicly traded common stock purchase warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company, however, cannot assure that the price of its common stock after the reverse stock split will reflect the reverse split ratio, that the price per share following the reverse split will be maintained for any period of time, or that the price will remain above the pre-split trading price.

Shares of the Company's common stock have been assigned a new CUSIP number (46583A 303). The common stock purchase warrants will retain their current CUSIP number.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis, beginning on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

No fractional shares will be issued and any fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the next whole share. Stockholders holding shares of IVDA common stock at registered brokerage firms should consult with their broker for further information on their account. Stockholders who hold shares with our transfer agent will be adjusted automatically as a book entry.

