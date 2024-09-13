Anzeige
Freitag, 13.09.2024
Gold: Der ultimative Gewinner in der Zeitenwende und Ihre große Investment-Chance!
WKN: A3EETX | ISIN: SE0020180917 | Ticker-Symbol: TZB0
München
13.09.24
08:12 Uhr
2,830 Euro
-0,010
-0,35 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2024 14:10 Uhr
233 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Tethys Oil AB ges observationsstatus / Tethys Oil AB receives observation status

Idag, den 13 september 2024 offentliggjorde Roc Oil Company Pty Limited ett
offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Tethys Oil AB. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Tethys Oil AB (TETY, ISIN-kod SE0020180917, orderboks-ID 024588) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, on September 13, 2024, Roc Oil Company Pty Limited disclosed a public
takeover offer to the shareholders in Tethys Oil AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Tethys Oil AB (TETY, ISIN-code SE0020180917, order book ID 024588) shall be
given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
