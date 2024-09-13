Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Tethys Oil AB ges observationsstatus / Tethys Oil AB receives observation status

Idag, den 13 september 2024 offentliggjorde Roc Oil Company Pty Limited ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Tethys Oil AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Tethys Oil AB (TETY, ISIN-kod SE0020180917, orderboks-ID 024588) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, on September 13, 2024, Roc Oil Company Pty Limited disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Tethys Oil AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Tethys Oil AB (TETY, ISIN-code SE0020180917, order book ID 024588) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB