Investment confidence in Australia's green hydrogen industry has received a $660 million boost following a joint declaration with Germany to negotiate supply chains that guarantee European buyers for Australian products. From pv magazine Australia The Australian government has signed a deal with Germany to negotiate new green hydrogen supply chains and guarantee European buyers for Australia's renewable hydrogen producers. The joint declaration of intent to negotiate the AUD 660 million ($403. 7 million) deal is equally funded by both governments and will form part of the German government's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...