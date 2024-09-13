Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced four abstracts were accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, which convenes in Barcelona, Spain, from September 13-17, 2024.

"ESMO provides a great platform to share our recent research and advancements with the global oncology community, foster further collaboration, and drive forward the mission of improving patient outcomes," said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. "At Tempus, we are committed to leveraging AI and data to transform cancer care and research, and this is a great opportunity to showcase the impact of our innovative approaches to both."

This year, Tempus will share a few of its latest scientific and clinical research findings via one oral presentation and three poster presentations, including:

Oral Presentation (CN13): Impact of AI Clinical Trial Program on Screening, Matching, and Enrollment of Patients Over 6 Months Session Date Time: Monday, September 16, 2024; 11:05-11:15 a.m. CEST Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via; Hall 7 Overview: In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, Tempus' TIME initiative streamlined large-scale patient screening and clinical trial matching, enhanced patient enrollment and access, and achieved an average of more than one consent per day over a six-month period. Utilizing AI for patient matching and accelerating trial activation is recommended to maximize clinical trial success.



Poster Presentation (#113P): The association of changes in circulating tumor fraction and in actionable variant allele frequencies with clinical outcomes in real world diverse cohort of advanced patients treated with Tyrosine Kinase inhibitors Session Date Time: Sunday, September 15, 2024; 9:00 a.m.-17:00 p.m. CEST Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via; Hall 6 Overview: This study evaluates the use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for monitoring treatment response in advanced solid tumor patients treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Using the Tempus xM ctDNA assay, patients were classified as molecular responders (MRs) or non-responders (nMRs) based on changes in ctDNA tumor fraction (TF). The majority of patients 69%) had targetable SNV/indels; 13 were MRs and 18 were nMRs. MRs had longer overall survival (no deaths during follow-up) than nMRs. Among patients with decreasing variant allele frequencies (VAF, n=21), patients that were MRs (n=12) had significantly longer survival compared to nMRs (n=9). The study suggests that ctDNA TF monitoring may be used clinically to monitor response to TKI therapy beyond targeted VAF monitoring alone and warrants further validation.



Poster Presentation (#79P): Comprehensive Genomic Profiling provides patients access to novel matched therapies in a diverse real world cohort of advanced lung cancer patients Session Date Time: Sunday, September 15, 2024; 9:00 a.m.-17:00 p.m. CEST Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via; Hall 6 Overview: This study assessed adherence with guideline-recommended targeted therapy recommendations and the time from genomic sequencing to the initiation of targeted treatment in a diverse, real-world dataset of advanced NSCLC patients. Findings show that most oncologists utilized comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to identify and treat patients with guideline-recommended, variant matched targeted therapy, with adherence rates varying according to the variant. Notably, even patients that received CGP results prior to FDA approval of novel therapies, received matched therapy once they were included in guidelines.



Poster Presentation (#580P): Impact of RAS and BRAFV600E mutations on tumor immune microenvironment and associated genomic alterations in patients with microsatellite instability (MSI) or DNA Mismatch Repair Deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancers Session Date Time: Monday, September 16, 2024; 9:00 a.m.-17:00 p.m. CEST Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via; Hall 6 Overview: This study aimed to understand the impact of RAS and BRAF mutations on prognosis and treatment effects in MSI/dMMR patients in both localized and metastatic settings. These data suggest that MSI/dMMR colorectal cancers (CRC) with RAS mutations are less immunogenic and exhibit a lower tumor inflammatory profile in the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) compared to those with RAS wild-type (RASwt) or BRAF V600E mutations. Further analysis and validation are required to confirm these findings.



About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world's largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus' industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the quality of these abstracts; the contributions of these abstracts to the larger scientific community, and the use of Tempus' products and services to advance clinical care for patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus' financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus' growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus' intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Tempus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240913205227/en/

Contacts:

Erin Carron

media@tempus.com