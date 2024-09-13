Sinch AB: Sinch calls for early redemption of outstanding bonds 2019/2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces the conditional early redemption of its outstanding bond (nominal outstanding amount of 750 MSEK) with ISIN SE0013382140 (the "Bonds" and the "Early Redemption").

The Bonds will be repurchased on 9 October 2024 (the "Redemption Date") at a price equivalent to 100.00 percent of the nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest up to and including the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Amount"), upon the Company having received the settlement of issued senior, unsecured bonds of 500 million SEK under the Company's MTN-program prior to the record date for the Early Redemption.

The fulfilment of the condition will be confirmed by the Company through a press release. If the condition is fulfilled or waived by the Company, the Redemption Amount will be paid to each person registered as a holder of Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at the close of business on 2 October 2024. In connection with the Early Redemption, the Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. A notice of Early Redemption will be sent to the direct registered owners of Bonds in the debt register as of 12 September 2024. The notice of Early Redemption will also be available on the Company's website www.sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

