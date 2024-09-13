Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Calliditas Therapeutics AB uppdateras / The observation status for Calliditas Therapeutics AB is updated

Den 28 maj 2024 gavs aktierna i Calliditas Therapeutics AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Asahi Kasei Corporation till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. Den 2 september 2024 offentliggjorde Asahi Kasei Corporation ett pressmeddelande med information om att Asahi Kasei Corporation uppnått kontroll över 93,3 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Asahi Kasei Corporation avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 3 september 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALTX, ISIN-kod SE0010441584, orderboks-ID 156881). On May 28, 2024, the shares in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Asahi Kasei Corporation to the other shareholders in the Company. On September 2, 2024, Asahi Kasei Corporation issued a press release with information that Asahi Kasei Corporation had achieved control of 93.3 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release further stated that Asahi Kasei Corporation intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On September 3, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALTX, ISIN-code SE0010441584, order book ID 156881). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB