WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Tradegate
12.09.24
08:14 Uhr
18,070 Euro
-0,150
-0,82 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,11018,41015:52
18,21018,30015:50
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2024 14:58 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Calliditas Therapeutics AB uppdateras / The observation status for Calliditas Therapeutics AB is updated

Den 28 maj 2024 gavs aktierna i Calliditas Therapeutics AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Asahi Kasei Corporation till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. 

Den 2 september 2024 offentliggjorde Asahi Kasei Corporation ett
pressmeddelande med information om att Asahi Kasei Corporation uppnått kontroll
över 93,3 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare
att Asahi Kasei Corporation avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i
Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 3 september 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier
från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALTX, ISIN-kod
SE0010441584, orderboks-ID 156881). 

On May 28, 2024, the shares in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Asahi
Kasei Corporation to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On September 2, 2024, Asahi Kasei Corporation issued a press release with
information that Asahi Kasei Corporation had achieved control of 93.3 percent
of the shares in the Company. The press release further stated that Asahi Kasei
Corporation intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares
in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

On September 3, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALTX,
ISIN-code SE0010441584, order book ID 156881). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
